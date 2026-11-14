Morristown’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially for project and transformation managers. If you’ve got experience steering complex work and leading teams, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Atlantic Health

Atlantic Health Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time (grant-funded through 2028 )

(grant-funded through ) Salary: Not listed

Lead a major nursing expansion grant that supports clinical excellence across a large health system. You’ll manage budgets, reports, partners, and executive communications, with strong benefits and stability through the life of the grant.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Morristown, NJ (open to other US offices)

(open to other US offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,700–$243,700 + potential annual incentive

+ potential annual incentive Deadline: Recruiting ends November 21, 2026

High-visibility role on Deloitte’s internal Finance Transformation team, working directly with senior leaders to redesign finance operations and roll out digital and AI-powered solutions. Great fit if you have 7+ years in finance or strategy transformation and enjoy leading complex workstreams.

Employer: Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $117,600–$176,400 (base + short-term incentives)

Own large, complex customer projects from end to end in a global, tech-focused environment. You’ll manage budgets, risks, and cross-functional teams while building deep client relationships, with strong benefits, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Burns & McDonnell

Burns & McDonnell Location: Morristown, NJ (also NY, CT, MA)

(also NY, CT, MA) Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000–$290,000

Lead engineering teams on fast-growing, mission-critical data center projects in a multibillion-dollar sector. Ideal if you have 7+ years’ experience, strong technical background, and want leadership responsibility plus employee-ownership benefits.

Employer: Perrigo

Perrigo Location: Morristown, NJ (hybrid; 2 days/week from home)

(hybrid; 2 days/week from home) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (NJ target): $105,000–$113,000

Run cross-functional Stage Gate projects for well-known OTC and self-care brands. You’ll coordinate R&D, marketing, supply, and finance to deliver new products on time and on budget, with a clear path to grow in consumer healthcare.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Morristown employers are clearly investing in strong managers right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.