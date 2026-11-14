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👔 Morristown, NJ Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Morristown’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially for project and transformation managers. If you’ve got experience steering complex work and leading teams, these roles are worth a look.
Project Manager – PEACE Program
- Employer: Atlantic Health
- Location: Morristown, NJ
- Type: Full-time (grant-funded through 2028)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a major nursing expansion grant that supports clinical excellence across a large health system. You’ll manage budgets, reports, partners, and executive communications, with strong benefits and stability through the life of the grant.
Strategy & Transformation Manager
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Morristown, NJ (open to other US offices)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $118,700–$243,700 + potential annual incentive
- Deadline: Recruiting ends November 21, 2026
High-visibility role on Deloitte’s internal Finance Transformation team, working directly with senior leaders to redesign finance operations and roll out digital and AI-powered solutions. Great fit if you have 7+ years in finance or strategy transformation and enjoy leading complex workstreams.
End User – Sr. Project Manager
- Employer: Schneider Electric
- Location: Morristown, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $117,600–$176,400 (base + short-term incentives)
Own large, complex customer projects from end to end in a global, tech-focused environment. You’ll manage budgets, risks, and cross-functional teams while building deep client relationships, with strong benefits, PTO, and 401(k) match.
Project Manager – Mission Critical (Data Centers)
- Employer: Burns & McDonnell
- Location: Morristown, NJ (also NY, CT, MA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $115,000–$290,000
Lead engineering teams on fast-growing, mission-critical data center projects in a multibillion-dollar sector. Ideal if you have 7+ years’ experience, strong technical background, and want leadership responsibility plus employee-ownership benefits.
Project Manager OTC Healthcare
- Employer: Perrigo
- Location: Morristown, NJ (hybrid; 2 days/week from home)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (NJ target): $105,000–$113,000
Run cross-functional Stage Gate projects for well-known OTC and self-care brands. You’ll coordinate R&D, marketing, supply, and finance to deliver new products on time and on budget, with a clear path to grow in consumer healthcare.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Morristown employers are clearly investing in strong managers right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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