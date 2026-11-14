Morristown has some nice office roles right now, especially if you’re organized, friendly, and like keeping things running smoothly.

Below are a few solid admin and clerical options hiring locally.

Employer: Astera Cancer Care

Astera Cancer Care Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24–$28 per hour

You’ll coordinate surgery dates, follow-up visits, and paperwork for multiple doctors, and be the main contact for patients and the OR team. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years in a medical office, know medical/surgical terms, and like detailed, behind-the-scenes work that really supports patient care. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life, disability, HSA/FSA, 401(k) with company contribution, profit sharing, tuition assistance, PTO, and more.

Note: There’s a duplicate posting for this same role on Indeed; it’s the same position with Astera Cancer Care.

Employer: Target Park U.S. Inc.

Location: Morristown, NJ (corporate office, in person)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–5:00 PM

Salary: $18–$20 per hour, based on experience

Front desk role handling phones, mail, emails, basic data entry, and office supplies for a busy corporate office. Great if you have at least 1 year of office experience, are dependable, and like working independently. Comes with a strong benefits package: health, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, 401(k)/retirement, PTO, parental leave, employee discount, and more.

If one of these sounds right for you, don’t wait—polish your resume tonight and send it in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.