Morristown’s HR scene is busy right now, with strong demand for people who can lead talent strategy and support fast‑growing teams.

Here are a few standout roles if you’re ready to level up your HR career.

Employer: Schindler Group / Schindler Elevator Corporation (U.S.)

Schindler Group / Schindler Elevator Corporation (U.S.) Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,300 – $150,200 base + annual bonus eligible

Partner with senior leaders at a global elevator and escalator company to drive people strategy, workforce planning, performance management, and employee relations. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in HR, enjoy being a change agent, and want strong benefits from day one (401k match up to 7%, medical/dental/vision, generous PTO, and tuition reimbursement).

Employer: Metro One Security (part of Specialized)

(part of Specialized) Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $130,000/yr + bonus eligible

Lead a national recruiting team supporting a large hourly workforce across multiple sites. You’ll own full-cycle, high-volume hiring, build scalable recruiting programs, and partner closely with operations on workforce planning and hiring strategy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the hiring team has similar roles or flexibility for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.