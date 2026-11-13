Morristown’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like big infrastructure and data-heavy projects. If you’re in architecture or engineering, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Morristown, NJ (open to any U.S. location near a Jacobs office)

(open to any U.S. location near a Jacobs office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $139,200 – $232,600 base

Lead controls engineering for large, mission-critical hyperscale data centers. You’ll act as a senior SME, set technical direction, mentor other engineers, and work across BAS, SCADA, EPMS, and advanced analytics. Ideal if you have 15+ years’ experience, a PE license, and deep background in data centers or complex controls.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Morristown, NJ (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $115,000 base

Work on drainage, flood control, and water resources for transportation and public works projects. Great fit if you have 2–4 years in hydrologic/hydraulic modeling, know HEC-RAS (1D/2D), SRH-2D, HEC-HMS, and can use GIS, MicroStation, and AutoCAD.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Morristown, NJ (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $115,000 base

Same core role as above, listed on Indeed with the same requirements and pay range. Check this link if you prefer applying through Indeed or want to save it in your job alerts there.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—Jacobs often has related roles once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.