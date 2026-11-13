undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏗️ Morristown, NJ Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings
Morristown’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like big infrastructure and data-heavy projects. If you’re in architecture or engineering, these roles are worth a look.
Instrumentation & Controls Engineer SME – Hyperscale Data Centers
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: Morristown, NJ (open to any U.S. location near a Jacobs office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $139,200 – $232,600 base
Lead controls engineering for large, mission-critical hyperscale data centers. You’ll act as a senior SME, set technical direction, mentor other engineers, and work across BAS, SCADA, EPMS, and advanced analytics. Ideal if you have 15+ years’ experience, a PE license, and deep background in data centers or complex controls.
Infrastructure Water Resource Engineer and Modeler (LinkedIn posting)
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: Morristown, NJ (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000 – $115,000 base
Work on drainage, flood control, and water resources for transportation and public works projects. Great fit if you have 2–4 years in hydrologic/hydraulic modeling, know HEC-RAS (1D/2D), SRH-2D, HEC-HMS, and can use GIS, MicroStation, and AutoCAD.
Infrastructure Water Resource Engineer and Modeler (Indeed posting)
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: Morristown, NJ (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000 – $115,000 base
Same core role as above, listed on Indeed with the same requirements and pay range. Check this link if you prefer applying through Indeed or want to save it in your job alerts there.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—Jacobs often has related roles once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.