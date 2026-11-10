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💻 Morristown, NJ IT Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying Roles
Morristown’s tech scene is busy right now, with big consulting firms and a growing pharma presence all hiring. If you’re in IT or digital platforms, there are some strong career moves here.
Quantum Product & Engineering Manager – Quantum Computing
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Morristown, NJ (Consulting, some travel up to 10%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $141,200 – $278,300
Lead a team building real-world quantum software products for clients across industries. This is a hands-on manager role for someone strong in Python, cloud, and modern engineering who wants to turn cutting-edge quantum research into production systems.
Senior Specialist, Cloud Security
- Employer: KPMG US
- Location: Morristown, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: See KPMG’s pay transparency ranges by city: https://kpmg.com/us/en/how-we-work/pay-transparency.html/?id=M105ADV_4_26
Own cloud security posture across AWS and Azure, from misconfig reviews to firewall governance and exception processes. Good fit if you have a few years in cybersecurity and want client-facing work with large, complex environments.
Manager, CRM & Customer Engagement
- Employer: Averitas Pharma
- Location: Morristown, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000 – $160,000 + bonus & long-term incentive plan
Run and improve Veeva CRM, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, and related platforms for a growing pharma company. Great for someone who knows life sciences commercial ops and wants to own CRM, data flows, and digital engagement tools end to end.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas about how your skills could fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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