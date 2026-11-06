🏗️ Morristown, NJ Engineering Roles With Multiple Openings

Morristown’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially for folks with electrical and roadway design experience. If you’ve got your EIT or PE and like hybrid work, these are worth a look.

Employer: ENERCON Services, Inc.

ENERCON Services, Inc. Location: Morristown, NJ (plus other U.S. offices)

(plus other U.S. offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: $84,000 – $118,650/year

Mid-level electrical design role focused on power generation and nuclear projects. You’ll do design studies, calculations, field walkdowns, and mentor junior engineers, with about 10% travel and room to grow into senior or principal engineer paths.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Morristown, NJ (hybrid – at least 2 days/week in office)

(hybrid – at least 2 days/week in office) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,000 – $105,000/year

Design and coordinate electrical systems for U.S. federal facilities (DoD, NASA, FAA, GSA, and more). Great fit if you have 5+ years of design experience, U.S. citizenship, and are comfortable with REVIT and federal design codes.

Employer: WSP USA

Location: Morristown or Lawrenceville, NJ (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $107,500 – $156,600/year

Lead roadway and transportation design for NJDOT and local clients, from feasibility studies to final plans and specs. Ideal if you have 4+ years in roadway design, NJ EIT (PE preferred), and want to mentor junior staff while working on highways, interchanges, and bike/ped projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related roles and often hires at multiple levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.