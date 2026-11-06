💻 Morristown, NJ IT Roles with Multiple $100K+ Openings

Morristown’s tech scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare IT. If you’re into cloud, security, or AI‑assisted development, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Zelis

Zelis Location: Morristown, NJ (hybrid; generally prefer candidates within ~50 miles of a U.S. office)

(hybrid; generally prefer candidates within ~50 miles of a U.S. office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $133,000 base

Build modern healthcare finance apps across Azure, AWS, and Snowflake using C#, .NET, Angular, TypeScript, SQL Server, REST APIs, and containers. This role is hands-on across the full SDLC and leans heavily on AI-assisted tools (GitHub Copilot, ChatGPT, Claude) to speed up coding, testing, and documentation.

Employer: Zelis Healthcare

Location: Morristown, NJ (hybrid; ~50-mile preference)

(hybrid; ~50-mile preference) Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $133,000 base

Very similar Senior Full Stack Cloud Developer role focused on enterprise web apps with C#, .NET Core, Angular, TypeScript, SQL Server 2022, Azure, AWS, and Snowflake. You’ll design APIs, tune databases, work with CI/CD, and use AI tools to generate and review code while keeping security and performance tight.

Employer: Zelis Healthcare

Location: Morristown, NJ (hybrid; ~50-mile preference)

(hybrid; ~50-mile preference) Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000 – $247,500 base

Lead the security architecture vision for a major healthcare fintech player. You’ll own the security tech roadmap (EDR, DLP, IAM, SIEM, etc.), set cloud and app modernization guardrails, guide high-impact projects, and manage a team of security architects while partnering closely with CTO/CIO-level leaders.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it may still be worth applying—Zelis calls out that you don’t need 100% of the listed skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.