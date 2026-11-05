🎓 Morristown, NJ Education Jobs with Multiple Openings

Morristown is busy hiring in education right now, from early childhood to high-tech clinical training. If you’re looking to teach, train, or support learners, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: LENSAR, Inc.

LENSAR, Inc. Location: Morristown, NJ (field-based, heavy travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $105,000/year + annual bonus

You’ll train surgeons and medical staff on advanced robotic laser systems for cataract surgery, traveling to clinics and hospitals to certify users and support outcomes. Great fit if you have medical training experience, strong communication skills, and you’re comfortable traveling 70%+ in the U.S. (and some international).

Employer: Morris School District

Location: Thomas Jefferson School, Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time, 184 days/year

Salary: $67,095 – $116,805 (district salary guide)

Teach 3rd graders in a bilingual classroom, plan lessons, track progress, and work closely with families and your PLC team. Requires valid NJ Instruction Certificate with proper endorsement and residency in New Jersey within one year of hire; apply online via the district’s Applitrack system.

Employer: Primrose School of Morristown

Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Part-time, Monday–Friday 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Salary: $19.00 – $22.00/hour

Support infants through pre-K in the afternoons using Primrose’s Balanced Learning curriculum, helping with learning time, play, and routines in a safe, caring classroom. Good option if you love working with little kids and want steady after-school hours with PTO, training, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.