🍽️ Morristown, NJ Food & Cafe Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Morristown’s food scene is busy and growing, with new spots opening and long-time favorites staying packed. Here are several solid front- and back-of-house roles hiring now.

Employer: Chelsea Hospitality Group

Chelsea Hospitality Group Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $6.05/hr + tips

Support a busy, upscale bar in the heart of town. You’ll stock and prep the bar, help bartenders during rushes, keep everything clean and organized, and learn the craft side of cocktails. Includes medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), and paid time off.

Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Part-time to full-time (20–40 hrs/week)

Part-time to full-time (20–40 hrs/week) Pay: From $18.00/hr

Mix of dishwashing, bussing, and basic food prep in a kitchen that values safety and cleanliness. Good fit if you like staying busy and want flexible hours plus an employee discount.

Employer: Rumores Social House

Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Part-time / Full-time (12–40 hrs/week)

Part-time / Full-time (12–40 hrs/week) Pay: From $18.00/hr

Help build the bakery program at a new café and social house focused on sourdough, cacao, and specialty coffee. Great for a creative baker, especially if you love artisan sourdough and want a say in seasonal and signature items. Includes employee discount and flexible schedule.

Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $52,400 – $62,400/year + bonuses

Lead a dual-concept café and ice cream shop, running daily operations, managing staff, and driving sales. Ideal if you have 2–3+ years food service management and want to own hiring, scheduling, inventory, and local marketing. Comes with PTO, vacation, and employee discounts.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local spots often grow fast and new roles pop up from the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.