💻 Morristown, NJ IT Jobs with Multiple Senior Openings

Morristown’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for senior and hands-on IT pros. If you’ve got solid experience, there are some strong roles here worth a look.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Morristown, NJ (Government & Public Services clients)

(Government & Public Services clients) Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,200 – $229,100

Deadline: Recruiting ends December 18, 2026

This role leads Workday Payroll design and end-to-end implementations for public sector clients. Great fit if you’re Workday US Payroll certified with 5+ years of Workday HCM experience and want to own client relationships, mentor juniors, and travel for high-impact projects.

Employer: Zelis

Location: Morristown, NJ (hybrid; preference within ~50 miles of a U.S. office)

(hybrid; preference within ~50 miles of a U.S. office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,000 – $154,000

This is a senior SRE role supporting healthcare fintech systems in AWS. You’ll drive automation with PowerShell, work deeply with .NET, New Relic, Splunk, and AWS, lead incident response, and shape reliability strategy. Ideal if you have 7+ years in engineering/operations and want a high-impact, technical leadership spot.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Listed by city via KPMG pay transparency: https://kpmg.com/us/en/how-we-work/pay-transparency.html/?id=M132ADV_2_26

Lead SAP S/4HANA, SAP Ariba, and S2P architecture for major clients, from pre-sales through delivery. Best for someone with 8+ years SAP advisory experience, strong C‑suite presence, and hands-on work in AI-enabled procurement who wants a director-level, client-facing role.

Employer: Not listed (long-term contract via staffing/consulting)

Not listed (long-term contract via staffing/consulting) Location: Morristown, NJ – 4 days onsite per week

– Type: Full-time, long-term contract

Salary: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on Tier 2 support role covering Windows, Microsoft 365, endpoint management, and general help desk work. Good match if you have 3–5+ years IT support, like direct user interaction, and want room for training and advancement with some flexibility to work from home.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and skim the full posting—you might be a stronger fit than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.