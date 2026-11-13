The Morristown City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, December 7, at 7:00 p.m. at Morristown City Hall to get input on a plan to ask Rice County to add a multi-use trail along the east side of Holland Avenue as part of a roadway reclamation project. Residents, property owners, and others who may be affected are invited to attend and share their views.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Morristown, MN