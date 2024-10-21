North Jersey Issues Severe Fire Alert with Stage 3 Restrictions

North Jersey in a Level 3 Fire Status. Photo by Morristown Minute

Due to elevated fire danger, strict fire management rules are now enforced in wooded areas across the region.

MORRIS PLAINS, NJ — With the fire danger level in North Jersey currently classified as "VERY HIGH," local authorities have implemented Stage 3 fire restrictions across Morris Plains to mitigate potential risks. Residents and visitors are urged to comply with these stringent measures to prevent forest fires.

Under Stage 3 restrictions, all fires in wooded areas must be contained within elevated stoves that use propane, natural gas, or electricity exclusively. The use of charcoal for fires is strictly prohibited to reduce the likelihood of sparks that could ignite dry vegetation.

For those less familiar with the restrictions:

Stage 1 focuses on prohibiting ground fires unless they are in a prepared fire ring made of non-combustible materials such as steel, stone, brick, or concrete with a gravel or masonry base. Fires on mineral soil may be allowed at the discretion of the Forest Firewarden.

Stage 2 escalates restrictions by banning all fires in wooded areas unless they are in an elevated prepared fireplace or grill, at least one foot above the ground and surrounded by a mineral soil radius of no less than ten feet.

These preventative measures are crucial for maintaining safety and protecting both the community and natural habitats from the devastating impact of wildfires. Local authorities will continue monitoring the situation closely and provide updates as conditions evolve. Residents are encouraged to stay informed and adhere strictly to these guidelines to support fire prevention efforts.

Please note that due to restrictions, the Morris Plains Bonfire scheduled for Oct 25th will be postponed.

Any questions please contact Morris Plains Fire Prevention at mpfp@morrisplainsboro.org.



