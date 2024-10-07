Open in App
    27-Month Sentence for Cocaine and Fentanyl Possession

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ud5L4_0vxSp16g00
    New York Man Sentenced to 27 Months in Prison for Illegally Possessing Cocaine and Fentanyl.Photo byMorristown Minute

    A New York resident receives a 27-month prison sentence for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, following a federal investigation.

    NEW JERSEY - Isidro Fernandez, 36, of New York, has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for the illegal possession of cocaine and fentanyl intended for distribution, as announced today by U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Fernandez previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden to one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. The sentence was handed down by Judge Hayden on October 2, 2024, in Newark federal court.

    According to court documents and statements made during the proceedings, law enforcement officers recovered more than 5 kilograms of cocaine and over 3 kilograms of fentanyl on February 26, 2021. The substances were found at a residence in Passaic County occupied by Fernandez and in a vehicle that was seen leaving the location. Fernandez admitted that he possessed the controlled substances with the intent to distribute.

    In addition to the 27-month prison term, Judge Hayden also sentenced Fernandez to three years of supervised release following his imprisonment.

    U.S. Attorney Sellinger credited the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force for its role in the investigation, which ultimately led to the sentencing. The task force includes special agents and officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration, New York City Police Department, and New York State Police. The government’s case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Chelsea D. Coleman of the Opioid Abuse Prevention and Enforcement Unit in Newark.

    Comments / 60
    K P
    20h ago
    3 kilos of fentanyl and 27 month sentence … are you fucking kidding me! Someone was paid off?
    Christine Knauss
    23h ago
    a little over 2 years?slap on the hand for distributing fentanyl.
