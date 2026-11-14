A Superior Affair. That’s the title of Pierz native Frank Weber’s latest true crime-inspired psychological thriller novel.

The story plot centers around Beth Lockwood, who at first thinks that the relationship she is in is nearing the two getting engaged when she suddenly learns her potential fiance has impregnated another woman. The two have a big argument and break up, but not without her throwing a bowling ball from the balcony on top of his BMW. As bitter as the breakup was, Weber said Lockwood soon meets Lorenzo Turrisi Caruso, a wealthy, handsome man, who sweeps her off her feet and is like no other man she’s ever met — kind, sweet, thoughtful, cooks her meal and more. In fact, Weber said, everything is going great in her life after she meets Caruso. That is, until she returns home after work one day and finds him murdered next to her bed.

“She calls the police and now she’s the prime suspect in a homicide,” Weber said.

As Lockwood begins to investigate, she discovers that what she thought was an accidental meeting with Caruso was anything but. It also doesn’t take long before Jon Frederick, an investigator with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) uncovers a chilling connection between the murder of Caruso and the suspicious accident of his own wife, Serena Frederick, who worked as a private investigator.

The character of Jon Frederick is based quite a bit like Weber himself, he admits, especially in the obsessive personality Frederick shows. Serena Frederick is based on Weber’s wife, Brenda. In fact, he said, he decided to call her Serena as it reminds him of serenity — peace that Brenda brings him.

“I wouldn’t want to be married to me,” Weber jokes with a hint of seriousness. “I need someone who just calms it all back down and Brenda does that.”

All of Weber’s books are based on real cases with fiction added surrounding the case. While the facts surrounding the case are accurate, Weber said, he, like so many others, likes a good mystery, and assumes conversations taking place that were never recorded. It’s those conservations that are the fiction part of each book. He has also used characters that he has previously used in other books

Reflecting on writing A Superior Affair, Weber said he really enjoyed the relationship piece as it really highlights less than perfect people. For example, Lockwood, reminds him somewhat of the character Beth Dutton in Yellowstone, as she is an assertive person who takes it a little too far at times with her conservations with people.

Weber said the most challenging part of writing A Superior Affair was to make sure that the details of situations that are connected with solving the homicide doesn’t take away too much from the main story and instead, becomes a distraction.

One aspect of Weber’s books that many of his readers enjoy is learning about new forensic techniques. It is an area he is familiar with as he has worked as a forensic psychologist for many years and specializes in in homicide, sexual assault and domestic abuse cases. Through his work, he has also testified as an expert witness and has been interviewed on investigative shows.

Reminiscing about his career as an author, Weber said although his first novel, Murder Book, was published in 2017, he had already been writing for more than a dozen years for his eyes only. It was a way to vent for his work after conducting numerous interviews related to homicide and assault cases.

“You know, when you spend your day talking to serial rapists, you can’t come home and say, ’Hey, guess what I did today.’ You’d traumatize everybody in the family. So I just started writing and putting it in three-ring binders in the closet just to get it out of my head and I did that for a dozen years with no intention of being published,” he said.

Weber said after having written for a while, he realized he had started getting good at it. However, not yet sure if he had the gift of writing or not, he reached out to a publicist, who confirmed his belief. Before long, she connected him with a publisher, who was more than supportive of his writing and encouraged him to start on a sequel, because of how good the book was. The sequel was the I-94 Murder, which was published in 2018. Since then, Weber has published a book every year.

Weber’s next book, Hot August Night, is tentatively set to be published in January 2027. According to both him and his editor, it is the best book he has ever written. In fact, once he started writing, the words just flowed as smooth as anything he has ever written, he said.

Hot August Night is about a 17-year-old woman, who was walking through the woods, when a man attempted to assault her. However, she gets the better of him, chokes him unconscious, but thinks she has actually killed him. While killing him had certainly not been the intent, being young and scared, she takes off and doesn’t tell anybody about what happened. Starting a career in law enforcement, Weber said years later while she is working a case, she is faced with working with another law enforcement agency. To her surprise, the officer she meets with from the other agency is none other than the man who tried to assault her all those years before.

When it comes to the writing process, Weber said the aspect he enjoys the most is researching all the different communities he includes in his books. He wants readers to feel like they know the place and when they travel through, recognize the various communities, from stores and libraries to bars and restaurants. That has led to many readers approaching him to talk about the different places they’ve visited and experienced for themselves, while being able to tie it into a specific scene that was played out in one of his books.

The cover of A Superior Affair features a man and a woman walking on a boardwalk with a sunrise and a lighthouse in the background. The woman is Natasha Trobec Lundgren, whose grandparents own Trobec’s Bar in St. Stephen and works for Weber in his Sartell office, is featured as Lockwood and the man is Scotty Stocco, the chef at Ciao Thyme in Little Falls, portrayed as the janitor where she works, who later becomes a good friend. Of course, giving it his best shot, Weber said, he asks Lockwood if she’d ever go out with someone like him, to which she boldly responds with a clear ‘no.’

The book covers always feature people Weber knows from Central Minnesota with photographer Trisha Spencer, owner of Xsperience Photography, in Little Falls behind the lens.

Weber’s books are for sale at www.frankweberauthor.com/books, at various bookstores, such as Barnes and Noble, at the Shoppes of Little Falls and other places.