People say third time's the charm, and Upsala/Swanville Area is feeling that same way. The Patriots have reached the state quarterfinals in each of the last three seasons. After falling in the quarterfinals the previous two seasons, the undefeated Patriots defeated Park Christian 28-25 to advance to the state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Upsala/Swanville received the ball to start the game. Park Christian forced the Patriots to punt after four plays. The Falcons then got the ball and drove down the field, scoring a 1-yard rushing touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead.

That's where the score stayed until the second quarter. The Patriots went for it on fourth down at Park Christian's 49-yard line but were stopped for a turnover on downs. The Falcons were able to capitalize and get a field goal to lead 10-0 with 9:17 left in the second quarter. The Patriots got on the board when Dalton Welinski found the end zone on a 15-yard run. Upsala/Swanville converted on the two-point conversion with a pass from William Schafer to Cal Leners to cut the Falcons' lead to 10-8. The Patriots then took the lead when Leners had a 12-yard run into the end zone. Welinski ran the ball in for the two extra points to give the Patriots their first lead of the game at 16-10. Jonah Urman recovered a fumble with 44 seconds remaining in the half, allowing the Patriots to take their 16-10 lead into halftime.

Park Christian started with the ball in the second half and drove down the field to score. The Falcons attempted a two-point conversion but were unsuccessful, leaving the game tied at 16-16. Upsala/Swanville scored another touchdown with 8:02 left in the third quarter. Welinski scored on a 4-yard run to give the Patriots a 22-16 lead, but the two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful. Upsala/Swanville's defense got a big stop on fourth down at the end of the third quarter, forcing a turnover on downs at the Patriots' own 28-yard line.

In the fourth quarter, Schafer scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown but was unable to convert on the two-point attempt, extending the Patriots' lead to 28-16 with 10:28 left in the game. Just 20 seconds later, the Falcons responded with a 60-yard touchdown pass, cutting the Patriots' lead to 28-23. With less than five minutes left in the game, the Patriots fumbled the ball at the Falcons' 22-yard line, giving the Falcons the ball back. Upsala/Swanville's defense was able to get another big stop at its own 27-yard line, forcing a turnover on downs with two minutes left in the game.

With the ball in their hands, the Patriots looked to drain as much clock as possible. Facing fourth down at their own 35-yard line, Leners took the ball and ran backward into his own end zone as time expired, securing the victory for the Patriots.

With Leners ending the game in his own end zone, Park Christian was awarded two points on a safety, making the final score 28-25 in favor of the Patriots.

The Patriots offense was led by Schafer with 25 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown. Schafer also completed three of six passes for 45 yards. Welinski had 16 carries for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Leners added 19 carries for 72 yards and one touchdown. Leners also had three receptions for 45 yards while Carson Primus had five carries for 22 yards.

The defense for Upsala/Swanville was led by Leners with seven tackles and one tackle for loss. Colby Twardowski had four tackles and one sack while Evan Pipenhagen had six tackles and one tackle for loss. Milo Hutchins also added four tackles and one tackle for loss.

With the win, the Patriots will head to U.S. Bank Stadium Nov. 21 to face the undefeated Springfield Tigers at 9 a.m. in the state semifinals.