When the Pierz Pioneer football team qualified for the state tournament, they did what any team would do: practice, watch film and try to get better every day. But the players had something else in mind before their quarterfinal game. They all gathered at one house and buzzed and bleached their hair in honor of making it to the state tournament.

The new hairstyles must have brought some good luck as the Pioneers rolled past Albany in the state quarterfinal game Nov. 12 at Monticello High School, winning 44-7. This is the first time since 2019 that the Pioneers have made it to the state semifinals. In 2019, that playoff run led to a state championship, which Pierz is looking to accomplish once again seven years later.

Against Albany, the Pioneers started strong, forcing the Huskies to punt on their first offensive drive. On Pierz's first offensive drive, they were able to get points on the board when Brayden Foust scored on a 24-yard touchdown run to give the Pioneers a 7-0 lead with 6:32 left in the first quarter. Three minutes later, Tyler Kimman caught a 32-yard pass from Preston Saehr to extend the Pioneers' lead to 14-0. Pierz added one more touchdown before the end of the first quarter when Paul Nieman ran 10 yards for a touchdown, giving the Pioneers a 21-0 lead after one quarter.

Pierz forced Albany to punt early in the second quarter. However, the Pioneers fumbled the ball on the punt return, giving the Huskies possession back. Albany was able to capitalize on the turnover with a touchdown drive to cut the Pioneers' lead to 21-7. With one second remaining in the half, Pierz kicked a field goal to take a 24-7 lead into halftime.

In the second half, Foust scored his second touchdown of the game on a 40-yard run with 3:14 left in the third quarter to extend Pierz's lead to 31-7. Sawyer Lochner added to the Pioneers' lead on a 2-yard run with 9:10 left in the game to make it 38-7. Pierz scored its final touchdown of the game with 4:43 left when Parker Kimman had a 21-yard touchdown run, securing the Pioneers' 44-7 victory.

The Pioneer offense was led by Foust, who had 16 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Nieman added seven carries for 48 yards and a touchdown, along with one reception for 37 yards. Saehr completed six of seven passes for 137 yards and one touchdown. Lochner ran the ball four times for 24 yards and a touchdown and completed one reception for 14 yards, while Parker Kimman had three carries for 35 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Kimman had three receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown.

With the win, the Pioneers advance to the state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium Nov. 21 where they will face the undefeated St. Criox Lutheran Crusaders.

Head Coach Danny Saehr said he was proud of how his team responded to the challenges Albany presented. Although the Pioneers were favored going into the game, he knew it was going to be a battle.

“I'm just proud of them. We knew how bad these kids wanted it [after losing in the state quarterfinals last year]. We knew it was going to be a battle, and it was. I thought our kids really handled a couple punches that they threw early on, and we're able to respond,” said Saehr.

Senior running back Paul Nieman remembered the feeling of losing in the state quarterfinals last year. He said making it back to the quarterfinals meant a lot to the team, but they knew they had more in the tank and wanted to make it farther than they did last season. Nieman said he and the team are excited to be heading to U.S. Bank Stadium but know they will need to be locked in when it is time for the next game.

“We just got to do what we've done all year and that's prepare as best as we can for whoever we play. We have a great, amazing coaching staff, and they're going to put in the best game plan. And they're going to let us enjoy this win, but come next week, we're going to be locked in and prepared for whoever we play next,” said Nieman after the state quarterfinal win.

Nieman said the key to continuing the Pioneers' playoff run will be sticking to what has worked for them all season. He said the team trusts its coaching staff to put them in the right position to win and believes in what they are building together.