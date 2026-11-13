Morris Plains is buzzing with food jobs right now, especially in grocery kitchens and seafood. If you like fast-paced work, good food, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace

Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace Location: Morris Plains, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy seafood department—filet fish, set up displays, train and schedule staff, and keep customers happy. Comes with a full benefits package plus 50% off lunch and 25% off in-store shopping.

Employer: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace

Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace Location: Morris Plains, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the seafood kitchen, cook from house recipes, guide a small team, and help with menu ideas and specials. Good fit if you have 2+ years cooking experience and want benefits, PTO, 401(k), and store discounts.

Employer: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace

Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace Location: Morris Plains, NJ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role slicing smoked salmon to order and helping customers at the counter. Great if you have seafood/knife skills and want part-time hours with benefits options and store discounts.

Employer: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace

Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace Location: Morris Plains, NJ

Type: Full-time, overnight (10:00 PM–6:30 AM)

Salary: Not listed; $1,000 signing & attendance bonus (with perfect attendance milestones)

Oversee overnight kitchen production so the store is ready for the morning rush—assign tasks, prep and cook, label and stock grab-and-go items. Ideal if you have high-volume kitchen experience and like overnight shifts with bonuses and benefits.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application—you can always decide later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.