Morris is busy building things right now. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and solid benefits, these local shops are hiring.

Employer: Westmor Industries

Westmor Industries Location: 3 Development Dr, Morris, MN

3 Development Dr, Type: Full-time, on-site, day shift (Mon–Fri, 6:00am–4:30pm )

(Mon–Fri, ) Pay: $18–$22/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Make and assemble metal parts using saws, presses, brakes, and lasers while reading blueprints and checking quality. Weekly pay, medical (75% of premiums covered), dental, vision, 401(k) with 5% match, paid vacation, boot money, and on-the-spot bonuses up to $100.

Employer: Superior Industries Inc

Superior Industries Inc Location: 319 E Hwy 28, Morris, MN

319 E Hwy 28, Type: Full-time, night shift (Mon–Thu, 4:30pm–3:00am )

(Mon–Thu, ) Pay: $22–$27/hour + $3/hour night shift differential

Why it’s worth a look: Run mills, lathes, and drill presses to turn raw steel into precise parts, with chances to tweak G&M code and grow your skills. Weekly pay, medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with 5% match, boot reimbursement, and quick bonuses up to $100.

Employer: Superior Industries Inc

Superior Industries Inc Location: 315 E State Hwy 28, Morris, MN

315 E State Hwy 28, Type: Full-time, day shift (Mon–Thu, 5:00am–4:30pm ; Fri 5:00am–11:00am )

(Mon–Thu, ; Fri ) Pay: $19–$24/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Fabricate parts to tight tolerances, read detailed blueprints, and safely run forklifts and cranes. Weekly pay, medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with 5% match, boot reimbursement, and on-the-spot bonuses.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.