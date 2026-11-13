Morris healthcare is hiring across home health, hospital, and pharmacy right now. Good mix of hands-on patient care and leadership roles, many with solid pay and benefits.

Employer: Vivie

Vivie Location: Morris, MN (home health)

(home health) Type: Full-time , 80 hours/pay period, Mon–Fri, ~8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

, 80 hours/pay period, Pay: $45.00–$56.50/hour, hourly non-exempt (overtime eligible)

You’ll provide in-home therapy, build treatment plans, and help clients stay independent. Role comes with flexible scheduling, comprehensive health benefits, employer-matched retirement, generous PTO + paid holidays, paid documentation time, and mileage/drive-time or car program options. MN PT license and background check required; CPR within 6 months of hire.

Employer: Stevens Community Medical Center

Location: Morris, MN (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Part-time or full-time , evenings/nights, alternating weekends & holidays

, evenings/nights, alternating weekends & holidays Pay: $20.60–$26.83/hour, based on experience

Work with RNs and LPNs caring for medical, surgical, and ER patients in a close-knit critical access hospital. Offers 403(b) matching, paid sick time, and the chance to work with neighbors and friends. CNA or EMT certification and age 18+ required. Apply directly on www.scmcinc.org/employment/opportunities (Indeed applications are not considered).

Employer: Thrifty White Pharmacy (#742)

(#742) Location: Morris, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Lead a community pharmacy while focusing on patient care, clinical services, and disease state management. Perks include health, dental, vision, 401(k), profit sharing, employee stock ownership, paid time off, parental leave, employee discounts, and annual bonus eligibility. Requires an active pharmacy license (no federal sanctions), PharmD or MTM certification, immunization and CPR certifications, and NPI.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, check the details, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.