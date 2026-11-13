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Morris
🏭 Morris, MN Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
7 days ago
Morris has some solid manufacturing roles open right now, all with steady hours and benefits. If you like hands-on work and clear routines, these are worth a look.
Quality Control Technician
- Employer: Superior Industries Inc
- Location: Morris, MN (315 E Hwy 28)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22–$26/hour
- Why it’s interesting: You’ll be the last line of defense on product quality—inspecting, testing, and helping fix issues before equipment ships out. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, mechanically inclined, and like problem-solving.
- Perks: Weekly paycheck, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with 5% match, boot reimbursement, company-paid life insurance, and on-the-spot bonuses.
Assembly Technician
- Employer: Superior Industries Inc
- Location: Morris, MN (315 E State Hwy 28)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19–$24/hour
- Schedule: Day shift – 5:00am–4:30pm Mon–Thu, 5:00am–11:00am Fri
- Why it’s interesting: You’ll build equipment from blueprints, run machines, and test equipment before it ships. Great for someone who likes tools, can read a tape measure, and enjoys seeing a project come together.
- Perks: Weekly paycheck, medical/dental/vision, PTO and holidays, 401(k) with 5% match, boot reimbursement, and on-the-spot bonuses.
Warehouse Clerk
- Employer: Superior Industries
- Location: Morris, MN (305 E Hwy 28)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19–$24/hour
- Schedule: Day shift – 6:00am–4:30pm Mon–Fri
- Why it’s interesting: Mix of inventory work and forklift driving—keeping parts organized, moving freight, and supporting the production floor. Good if you like staying busy and keeping things running smoothly.
- Perks: Weekly paycheck, medical/dental/vision, PTO and holidays, 401(k) with 5% match, boot reimbursement, and on-the-spot bonuses.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the hiring team can match you to a similar role.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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