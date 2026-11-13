Morris has some solid manufacturing roles open right now, all with steady hours and benefits. If you like hands-on work and clear routines, these are worth a look.

Employer: Superior Industries Inc

Superior Industries Inc Location: Morris, MN (315 E Hwy 28)

(315 E Hwy 28) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$26/hour

Why it’s interesting: You’ll be the last line of defense on product quality—inspecting, testing, and helping fix issues before equipment ships out. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, mechanically inclined, and like problem-solving.

You’ll be the last line of defense on product quality—inspecting, testing, and helping fix issues before equipment ships out. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, mechanically inclined, and like problem-solving. Perks: Weekly paycheck, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with 5% match, boot reimbursement, company-paid life insurance, and on-the-spot bonuses.

Employer: Superior Industries Inc

Superior Industries Inc Location: Morris, MN (315 E State Hwy 28)

(315 E State Hwy 28) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$24/hour

Schedule: Day shift – 5:00am–4:30pm Mon–Thu, 5:00am–11:00am Fri

– 5:00am–4:30pm Mon–Thu, 5:00am–11:00am Fri Why it’s interesting: You’ll build equipment from blueprints, run machines, and test equipment before it ships. Great for someone who likes tools, can read a tape measure, and enjoys seeing a project come together.

You’ll build equipment from blueprints, run machines, and test equipment before it ships. Great for someone who likes tools, can read a tape measure, and enjoys seeing a project come together. Perks: Weekly paycheck, medical/dental/vision, PTO and holidays, 401(k) with 5% match, boot reimbursement, and on-the-spot bonuses.

Employer: Superior Industries

Superior Industries Location: Morris, MN (305 E Hwy 28)

(305 E Hwy 28) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$24/hour

Schedule: Day shift – 6:00am–4:30pm Mon–Fri

– 6:00am–4:30pm Mon–Fri Why it’s interesting: Mix of inventory work and forklift driving—keeping parts organized, moving freight, and supporting the production floor. Good if you like staying busy and keeping things running smoothly.

Mix of inventory work and forklift driving—keeping parts organized, moving freight, and supporting the production floor. Good if you like staying busy and keeping things running smoothly. Perks: Weekly paycheck, medical/dental/vision, PTO and holidays, 401(k) with 5% match, boot reimbursement, and on-the-spot bonuses.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the hiring team can match you to a similar role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.