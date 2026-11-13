Morris has a nice mix of retail and banking roles right now, from big-box stores to a local UPS Store and a regional bank. Good options here if you like helping customers and want steady hours.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Morris, IL (Walmart Supercenter #844, 333 E US Route 6)

Salary: $20 – $33/hour + possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-time, seasonal

Help lead the seasonal team that keeps holiday and seasonal merchandise moving and stocked. Comes with Walmart’s full-time benefits, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Morris, IL (Walmart Supercenter #844, 333 E US Route 6)

Salary: $15 – $28/hour + possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-time (Opening/Morning shifts)

(Opening/Morning shifts) Greet shoppers, keep Hobbies & Home Improvement areas looking sharp, and help with things like paint mixing and fabric cutting. Full-time role with Walmart’s benefits, PTO, and paid education programs.

Employer: Provident Bank

Location: Morris, IL

Salary: $18.41 – $23.03/hour + incentive pay

+ incentive pay Type: Full-time

Build relationships with bank customers, open accounts, handle deposits/withdrawals, and meet sales and referral goals. Includes PTO, holidays, health/dental/vision, 401(k), disability and life insurance, and tuition/loan assistance programs.

Employer: The UPS Store #5921

Location: Morris, IL

Salary: $15.00 – $17.00/hour

Type: Part-time (must be able to work some Saturdays and Sundays)

(must be able to work some Saturdays and Sundays) Help customers ship packages, use copiers and other store services, and keep the store tidy and stocked. Hands-on training provided, with a flexible schedule and in-person work.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—these kinds of roles in Morris tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.