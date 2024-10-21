Open in App
    • Morris Daily Herald

    Upcoming events at the Morris Area Public Library: October 21-26

    By Shaw Local News Network,

    2 days ago
    The Morris Area Public Library will kick off a busy week of events from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday with a homeschool student meet-up, with activities for elementary school students.

    That same day, it will host two sessions of its Blacklight Pumpkin adult craft at 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., and there will also be a meeting of the Afternoon Book Club for adults at 3 p.m.

    Kindergarten though fifth grade students should head to the library at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for Crafternoon, where they will get to create a smoking dragon and play with Boo Bubbles. The Caregiver Educational Series also continues, dealing with Stress Busters at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Seniors can stay active with Bingocize at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.

    Wednesday is the first of two busy days at the library, with Children’s Storytime returning for a session at 10 a.m. Wednesday and another at 1 p.m. Thursday. There will also be a preschool craft time at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, and the board game community will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The board game community meeting is open to people of all ages. The library will also host Nighty Night Storytime from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday or Thursday, where a library staff member will read a fall favorite.

    Laurie Stone will be speaking at 6 p.m. Wednesday about the healing power of acupressure, a non-invasive technique that can help relieve tension, reduce pain and promote well-being.

    The Morris Area Public Library will participate in the Downtown Trick or Treating from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., where it will have free hot dogs courtesy of the Community Foundation of Grundy County, and a free trick or treat bag while supplies last. It will also have several after school organizations on-hand to showcase programs. At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, there will be time for Lapsit Storytime, a time for helping little readers through stories and songs.

    The library will cap off the week at 1:30 p.m. Saturday with Movie Time Saturday, where it will show a Halloween classic about three witchy sisters. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and they are encouraged to wear a costume.

