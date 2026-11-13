📢 $2.2M in new trail projects recommended across Morris County

Morris County’s Trail Construction Grant Advisory Committee has recommended more than $2.2 million in funding for 10 trail projects for 2026. The County Commissioners will vote on these recommendations at their public meeting on Nov. 23, 2026.

Projects include:

Patriot’s Path at Flocktown (Washington Twp.) – design of a 0.96-mile stone dust and boardwalk section.

– design of a stone dust and boardwalk section. New or expanded trails in Denville, Jefferson, Lincoln Park, Mendham Borough, Mendham Township, Morris Plains, Mount Arlington, Pequannock, and Riverdale, ranging from 0.15 to 0.52 miles, with grants from $76,000 to $391,000.

Since 2016, the county has approved 69 trail grants, adding nearly 28 miles of new trails and designing another 16 miles.

You can learn more about the Morris County Trail Construction Grant Program at morriscountynj.gov/Departments/Trail-Construction-Grant-Program and watch for the commissioners’ Nov. 23, 2026 vote on these projects.