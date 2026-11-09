⚠️ Morris County plans EMS stepvan purchase via H-GAC contract

⚠️ Morris County plans to buy new EMS stepvan under coop contract

The County of Morris plans to use a Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC) national cooperative contract (#AM10-23) to buy a 2027 Ford E-Series Cutaway (E4F) E-450 DRW 176” WB Stepvan for ambulance/EMS use.

The County expects to join the H-GAC contract on November 23, 2026. The H-GAC contract runs from 10/01/2023 to 09/30/2027, and this will be an immediate purchase with an estimated delivery within 280 days.

The County intends to award the purchase to First Priority Emergency Vehicles, Inc., 160 Gold Mine Rd, Bldg. 2, Flanders, NJ 07836.

You can review contract details at the Morris County Division of Purchasing during regular business hours or on the H-GAC website (product ID 30957). The public comment period ends on 11/19/2026.