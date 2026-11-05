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Morris County
Morris County Lights Green to Honor Veterans
4 days ago
Morris County has lit eight county sites, including the historic Courthouse in Morristown, in green for Operation Green Light for Veterans, honoring men and women who have served in the military. Residents and businesses are asked to show support by placing a green light bulb at their homes, businesses, or in their communities now through Thursday, Nov. 12.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Morris County Government
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