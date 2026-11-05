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Pequannock Township

Weekend Closures on Route 23 in Pequannock

3 days ago
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Route 23 at Alexander Ave in Pequannock will have ramp and lane closures from 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2026 to 6:00 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2026. The jughandle and all left turns will be closed, and the left lane will be closed in both directions, leaving 1 lane open each way; drivers should follow posted detours and expect delays. For updates, visit New Jersey Department of Transportation.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Morris County NJ

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