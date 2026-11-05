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Morris County
Morris County joins Operation Green Light
4 days ago
Morris County is taking part in Operation Green Light for Veterans and has lit its buildings green for the first night of the effort. Residents and businesses are asked to show support for veterans by placing a green light bulb at their home or business now through November 12. More information: https://t.co/rV5IR7V8IA
This content is adapted from materials provided by Morris County NJ
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