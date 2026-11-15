Ann Lawani was detained by ICE agents in September. By: UNSPLASH

Ann Lawani, a beloved California nursing professor, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The 39-year-old is actively receiving an outpouring of support from students, colleagues, and nursing organizations as calls for her release grow.

Calls for ICE-detained nurse’s release continue to grow

Ann Lawani oversaw two nursing programs at USF. By: UNIVERSITY OF SAN FRANCISCO

Per reports, she has remained in immigration detention since September 16, with her whereabouts shifting between facilities across California, Texas, and Louisiana.

Her absence has left students without an educator they describe as a dedicated mentor, and now, with graduation only weeks away, they’re hoping she can return to witness their milestone.

Ann Lawani supported nearly 300 students. By: UNSPLASH

The University of San Francisco has intensified its efforts to secure Lawani’s release. Eileen Fry-Bowers, dean of the university’s School of Nursing and Health Professions, expressed her frustration over the professor’s continued detention. “She needs to come home,” the dean said.

Lawani oversaw two programs at the university and worked closely with almost 300 students. Graduate student Casey Murray also spoke about the profound effect of her absence.

Murray described Lawani as a warm educator who remembers students by their first and last names, even long after their initial meetings.

The student also highlighted the emotional significance of Lawani’s absence as graduation approaches.

Ann Lawani received withholding of removal protection in 2013. By: UNSPLASH

“We have 37 days left until we graduate,” Murray said. “She has supported us to the fullest extent up until the point that she was kidnapped. We want her at our graduation, and we want her home with her family.”

According to federal Immigration officials, Lawani entered the United States on a visitor’s visa in 2007 and overstayed it. The DHS also cited a final removal order from August 2013.

However, her attorney, Natalia Santanna, said that the account left out a crucial part of her immigration history.

According to Santanna, Lawani applied for asylum within a year of her arrival, and an immigration judge granted it. Her legal team has now filed a habeas petition to challenge her detention.

Meanwhile, a Change.org petition titled “Demand the Release of California Nursing Professor Detained by ICE” has gathered 23,189 verified signatures. Fry-Bowers launched the petition, which highlights Lawani’s contributions.

National Nurses United want Ann Lawani’s release

National Nurses United demanded Ann Lawani’s immediate release. By: UNSPLASH

National Nurses United (NNU), the country’s largest union of registered nurses, also called for Lawani’s immediate release in a statement dated November 12.

The organization described her as a dedicated professional who has earned people’s affection. NNU alleged that authorities took Lawani despite her legal work permit issued by the Department of Homeland Security.

The union also raised concerns about her access to communication with her family and timely legal representation. “We are demanding her immediate release and using our union’s resources to support her case,” the statement read.