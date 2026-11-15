Meghan reportedly wants Harry to move beyond charity work and influence world leaders. By: MEGA

Meghan Markle reportedly wants Prince Harry to “think bigger” and enter politics, according to royal commentator Rob Shuter, who made the claim in his Naughty But Nice newsletter on Substack and cited unnamed insiders.

According to those sources, the Duchess of Sussex wants her husband speaking out on the world stage. The report followed Harry’s keynote speech at the European Parliament in Brussels on November 10.

Insiders describe a push past charity work

Harry delivered a keynote address on children’s online safety in Brussels on November 10. By: MEGA

Shuter’s sources said Meghan believes Harry has the profile, platform, and connections to sway world leaders, and that he should stop playing it safe. She doesn’t want him to continue “cutting ribbons and making speeches at charity events.”

“She wants him influencing presidents, challenging politicians and becoming a global powerhouse,” insiders said, pointing to the Brussels appearance as a possible preview and noting that Harry has increasingly entered policy debates and urged governments to act.

One source told Shuter that Meghan cannot understand why royals are expected to stay out of politics.

“Meghan thinks the monarchy’s rules are ridiculous…She thinks Harry should be free to speak his mind — and she loves the idea of him challenging the institution that once silenced him.”

Harry’s message to lawmakers in Brussels

The Sussexes opened the Lost Screen Memorial, honoring 50 young victims of online harm. By: MEGA

Harry described the internet he wants for children, one where they can “go online and discover something wonderful.” In his keynote, he asked social platforms to do more to keep children safe online.

He said companies should block any content they wouldn’t want their own children watching, adding that most keep their own kids off social media because they understand the risks. Harry also rejected the idea that profit should outrank a child’s safety.

The Duke urged lawmakers to build protections in from the start, a principle he called “safety by design,” and said it was already too late once an app reached a child’s hands.

“For many parents, even though their child killed themselves, they’ve had to wait years – in some instances, eight years – to get access to their child’s phone… Because of the company’s privacy policies, the parents were blocked from finding out how their child died. That cannot be right.”

Meghan pulled out of the joint address

Meghan has kept a low profile after her father’s arrest. By: MEGA

Plans announced on November 5 had the couple open the memorial and deliver a joint speech before joining a panel with international activists. Meghan accompanied Harry to the event but withdrew from the joint address they had planned.

It was her first public appearance since her father, Thomas Markle Sr., was placed under house arrest in the United States in the days before the event on a charge relating to possession of child sexual abuse material.

He has called the accusations “sick lies,” and neither Harry nor Meghan commented on the case at the Brussels event.

How the Monarchy defines political neutrality

The Sussexes stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California. By: MEGA

Under long-standing constitutional convention, members of the royal family stay out of party politics. As an unelected head of state, the monarch stays neutral to keep the crown out of the way of elected leaders and protect its standing.

Working royals have long been barred from voicing political opinions, and Harry and Meghan were bound by it until they left royal life. Meghan’s interest in public policy predates her royal life. She addressed a UN Women conference on women’s rights in 2015.