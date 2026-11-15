Two women file a lawsuit against a clinic and Oregon doctor for malpractice. By: UNSPLASH

An Oregon clinic is facing a massive lawsuit after a doctor allegedly used rubbing alcohol instead of an anesthetic before removing a woman’s toenail.

A doctor at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro has been accused of medical malpractice by Judith Young, who allegedly suffered terrible pain during her procedure.

According to Young and another woman, Sarah Blackman, a doctor allegedly injected them with 70% isopropyl rubbing alcohol, instead of an anesthetic, prompting them to file lawsuits seeking millions of dollars in damages.

Oregon doctor accused of injecting two women with rubbing alcohol

Oregon doctor allegedly injects 70% isopropyl rubbing alcohol in patients. By: UNSPLASH

According to lawsuits filed against an Oregon doctor at Kaiser Permanente, two women claimed they were injected with rubbing alcohol instead of a numbing medication before a toenail removal procedure.

Judith Young recently filed a lawsuit against the doctor and the clinic for medical malpractice. She is the second woman to bring similar allegations against the doctor, after a complaint was previously filed by Sarah Blackman.

In their respective lawsuits, the two women stated that while the doctor was supposed to inject a local anesthetic before removing their ingrown toenails, he instead injected both patients with 70% isopropyl alcohol.

Blackman’s lawsuit stated that she “underwent bilateral toenail removal of her second toes on each foot … and that [the doctor] unknowingly injected isopropyl alcohol into her toes during the procedure, rather than lidocaine.”

Doctor allegedly injects patients with rubbing alcohol instead of a numbing medication. By: UNSPLASH

Similarly, even Young’s lawsuit stated, “[The doctor] did not reevaluate why the injections were so painful, nor did he determine whether plaintiff’s toe was numb prior to pulling her toenails. Instead, he proceeded with the bilateral procedure despite her obvious agony.”

Young said she was screaming and crying during the procedure and even telling the doctor “she was in terrible pain.” When administering the rubbing alcohol, the doctor “told Ms. Young that the area of injection of what he represented was local anesthetic, could blister.”

Now, Young is seeking $23 million in damages, compared with the $13 million sought by Blackman.

Women detail their sufferings following procedures

Patients file lawsuits against Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. By: UNSPLASH

Meanwhile, since “70% isopropyl rubbing alcohol… does cause a chemical burn with blistering,” Judith Young had to return to Kaiser Permanente multiple times over the following 16 weeks because of severe foot pain and worsening tissue damage.

The lawsuit stated that she had “terrible pain in the foot” and that it “could not be adequately controlled with oral medications and worsening of the tissue death on the toe.” But despite the pain, “At no point was she admitted to Kaiser for IV antibiotic treatment or pain management.”

“Over the next approximate four months, Ms. Young required ongoing wound care and debridement and multiple office visits. [Young] endured excruciating pain as well as being barely able to walk and unable to work due to the wounds and the pain,” the complaint said.

Doctor gets accused of troubling pattern of negligence. By: UNSPLASH

Just like Young, even Sarah Blackman suffered similar experiences. According to her lawsuit, her toes became swollen, red, and painful after the procedure, while the affected skin changed color and began to ooze.

Both women are represented by attorney Laura Kalur, who has accused Kaiser Permanente and the doctor of a troubling pattern of negligence.