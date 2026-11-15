The couple allegedly murdered Warren because of their distaste for registered s** offenders. BY: @BULLHEADCITYPOLICEDEPARTMENT/FACEBOOK

An Arizona couple allegedly planned the killing of a man they had known for several months.

They selected a desert location to dispose of his body and measured furniture that could conceal his remains, police said.

Jacob Middlebrook, 35, and his girlfriend, Layne McIntosh, 36, were arrested in Nevada on November 7 in connection with the death of Arron Warren, 29.

Bullhead City police said the couple had expressed “distaste for registered s** offenders” and planned the homicide in advance.

The couple is awaiting extradition to Mohave County, Arizona. BY: UNSPLASH

Warren was found with multiple stab wounds in a desert area near Silver Creek Road in Bullhead City, Arizona. Police confirmed that he was a registered Level 2 s** offender.

Police say the couple selected a location for the body

Middlebrook and McIntosh allegedly planned to leave Warren’s body in a desert area. BY: UNSPLASH

A motorist reported finding a man on the side of the road in the 3100 block of Silver Creek Road at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, November 7.

Responding officers found the circumstances suspicious and contacted detectives. Upon learning that Warren’s vehicle was missing, investigators identified a possible suspect.

After further investigation, the police confirmed evidence of advance planning. The couple had reportedly chosen the desert location where they intended to leave Warren’s body.

“Detectives discovered that the couple had expressed distaste for registered s** offenders and had planned the homicide in advance,” the department said.

The police continued, “The couple also reportedly measured furniture/beds that could be large enough to cover the victim’s body along the side of the road.”

Suspects were arrested at a Nevada casino

Police reports confirmed that the couple had premeditated the murder. BY: UNSPLASH

At 4:40 p.m. on November 7, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers located Warren’s missing vehicle at a casino in Laughlin, Nevada, across the state line.

Middlebrook and McIntosh were arrested on suspicion of homicide.

The pair were held at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas while awaiting extradition to Mohave County, Arizona.

Police chief warns against targeting registered s** offenders

Warren’s missing vehicle was located at a casino in Laughlin, Nevada, by the police. BY: UNSPLASH

Bullhead City Police Chief Paul George addressed the case with a warning.

“When a Level 2 or Level 3 s** offender moves into our area or, more commonly, changes addresses, the Bullhead City Police Department shares that information as a public service to help keep residents informed,” said George.

He said required notifications are mailed to residents within an approximate 1,000-foot radius of an offender’s registered address. The department also posts the information on social media.

“Our goal is to provide information, not create fear or alarm. We believe an informed community is a safer community,” said the police chief.

He warned that the department “will not tolerate anyone using this information as a reason to threaten, intimidate, harass or harm another person.”