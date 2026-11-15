Cristina Muise credited her husband Jay for pioneering the 'lift gift.' BY: @CRISTINA.NOH13/INSTAGRAM

Cristina Muise has shared glimpses of her facelift recovery through a series of daily social media updates, with one video revealing an unexpected gift from her husband.

The 56-year-old documented 24 days of her recovery after surgery, including the moment her husband, Jay, surprised her with a pair of Cartier earrings.

Muise described the present as a “lift gift,” drawing a comparison with the gifts partners sometimes receive after childbirth, popularly known as a “push present.”

Muise was gifted Cartier earrings by her husband. (Image for representation purposes only) BY: UNSPLASH

She credited her husband with introducing the idea, telling viewers, “Jay is pioneering the lift gift for all of us women getting the facelift, so that’s amazing. Because he’s the best ever.”

Her husband presented a gift during her recovery

Muise underwent her facelift surgery in July this year. BY: UNSPLASH

In the Instagram video, Muise held a small red Cartier shopping bag and said Jay had chosen something she could wear while her ears were still healing.

Upon opening the box, she found a pair of small double-hoop earrings. Muise happily responded, “They’re so pretty!”

She also explained her husband’s reasoning, saying, “He said that because I can’t wear [large hoops], it’ll be something that I can wear.”

She called the idea “a new frontier for us, you guys.” The gift was featured in her fourth day of recovery updates.

Muise documented 24 days of facelift recovery

Muise said her husband bought her new earrings so she wouldn’t have to wear large hoops while recovering from surgery. BY: @CRISTINA.NOH13/INSTAGRAM

Muise posted her first recovery video on July 2, 24 hours after her surgery ended.

In the clip, she told followers, “Okay, you guys, it’s officially 24 hours since my surgery ended.”

Muise commented on the early appearance of her face, saying, “You can definitely see a great jawline and just a lot of swelling right now. But not as bad as I thought. So, I’m pretty happy with it right now.”

She posted daily updates for 24 days, including videos of her answering questions about the procedure and details about her post-surgery care.

Muise also addressed the cost of a facelift on day 11.

She told viewers, “I think you should budget anywhere from $70,000 to $100,000, depending on if you’re out of town.”

Muise shared details about her aftercare

Muise shared videos documenting her post-surgery care for 24 days. BY: UNSPLASH

Muise said her recovery routine included hyperbaric treatments, walking, icing her face and eating a high-protein diet.

In the final video, she said she was pleased to see the swelling decrease.

Muise also thanked viewers for their response, saying, “I cannot believe the appreciation and just the positive vibes that everybody has given me about this whole facelift journey.”

She added that she had gone into the experience “expecting a ton of hate.”