RJ Mitte’s mother remembered her son one month after his death. BY: @DYNA_BANANA/INSTAGRAM, BY: MEGA

RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter White Jr. in Breaking Bad, died at age 34 at his home in Brownsville, Texas last month. His mother remembered her son in a moving Instagram tribute on his one-month death anniversary.

RJ Mitte’s mother marks one month since his death

Dyna Mitte shared an emotional tribute to her son RJ one month after his death. BY: MEGA

“My beautiful boy, it has been a month since you left us. I miss you so much it hurts,” the late actor’s mother Dyna wrote.

She wrote about trying to navigate through life in these tumultuous times. “There are days that it feels like it happened today, and at times it feels like forever ago,” Dyna added in her tribute for RJ.

“I am trying to navigate through this new life, but it is so painfully difficult,” she wrote, missing her late son. “What I would not give to hold you again, see that beautiful smile, laugh at the crazy conversations we had, are just look at you.”

Mitte’s mother added in her tribute, “I love you forever + time. Please continue to watch over us. With all my love, Mom.”

Dyna Mitte’s first heartbreaking words after losing her son

Dyna Mitte remembered RJ as an advocate who loved being a voice for others. BY: MEGA

Mitte had spoken publicly about living with cerebral palsy and the mental health challenges that can accompany physical disabilities. Diagnosed with the condition at three, the actor was an active advocate for inclusion.

After his death in October, Mitte’s mother remembered him in a heartbreaking tribute, writing about his activism and bright acting career. “The years he spent advocating developed a deep empathy for those who needed him to be their voice and it was never a burden, but a role he loved to play,” she wrote.

“We are lost without him, yet we know he wouldn’t want us to be. He would want his message heard and the work we were doing with The Mitte Foundation in Brownsville to continue,” the Breaking Bad actor’s mother added.

Bryan Cranston remembered his on-screen son

Bryan Cranston remembered RJ Mitte as his ‘sweet’ son on ‘Breaking Bad’. BY: MEGA

After Mitte’s death last month, his Breaking Bad costar Bryan Cranston, who played his on-screen father in the series, wrote in the eulogy, “I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad, has died.”

The veteran actor recalled his first meeting with Mitte and added in the tribute, “I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm.”

From Walter White Jr. to advocate for inclusivity, a look at RJ Mitte’s career

RJ Mitte featured as Walter White Jr. in Breaking Bad, a role that defined his career.BY: MEGA

“Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never – ever – allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head-on with great determination,” Cranston wrote, remembering his late co-star.

Mitte, who famously starred in Breaking Bad from 2008 to 2013, also appeared in other projects, including Switched at Birth, Triumph, TheGuardians of Justice, The Oak Room, and Time Share.

Mitte continued to act in his final years in multiple projects, including Talking to Strangers, One Eye Open, and Cassi.