Kristi Noem’s cryptic post about the press conference drew criticism online. BY: MEGA

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy hosted a press briefing, in which they shared a detailed breakdown of the nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue.

Noem’s cryptic post about press conference draws criticism online

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shared a cryptic post. BY: MEGA

After the ground stop was lifted, Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shared a cryptic post addressing the FAA press conference.

“I was looking for something encouraging to post about that press conference, the security of our nation, the honesty of our press…I’ve decided I’ll just post an adorable picture of my best friend, Miss Addie, all worn out from a long day of kindergarten.”

“So we sat in the parking lot, took a nap, and decided to be grateful for today. And never take tomorrow for granted,” she added in her post.

Online commenters revive past controversies involving Kristi Noem

The scrutiny over Noem’s social media post prompted comments about her past. BY: MEGA

The scrutiny over Noem’s social media post prompted comments about what some online commenters described as “passive-aggressive” behavior. An X user wrote, “How about you don’t post anything at all? Passive-aggressive behavior is not flattering.”

Another online commenter wrote, “Why say anything?” A second added, “Thanks for doing nothing.” Another comment on Noem’s post read, “No one cares about your opinions.” Another comment on the post read, “Thank goodness you’re not in charge.”

Noem’s latest post prompted a wave of comments about her past controversies and the intense scrutiny of her leadership during Trump’s immigration enforcement campaign. Noem’s $220 million taxpayer-funded advertising campaign also drew scrutiny before she left the role.

“Pretty hypocritical of you to post something like this within a political tweet. SO glad that you no longer work for us in any governmental/legislative capacity,” an Internet user added.

Mullin replaced Noem as DHS secretary in March

Trump announced his decision to replace Noem with Mullin as the new DHS secretary in March. BY: MEGA

Another section of the Internet asked how she would have handled the situation. “How would you have handled the situation differently if you were still in charge of DHS?” a social media user asked.

In March this year, President Donald Trump announced his decision to replace Noem with Mullin as the new DHS secretary. Her role as the special envoy for The Shield of the Americas also recently expired.

What Mullin and Duffy said during the briefing on the nationwide ground stop

Mullin and Duffy addressed the nationwide ground stop in the press conference. BY: MEGA

In a press briefing, Mullin and Duffy addressed the nationwide ground stop of all flights following a temporary telecommunications outage.

“We have seen zero evidence that this is a cyberattack or an SI attack. This is a national security risk because our air traffic control system is outdated and it hasn’t been a priority from Congress,” the DHS Secretary said during the media briefing.

In his briefing, Mullin thanked Trump, stating, “No one was in danger because of procedures we put in place. The system went down. We reacted the way that we were trained to react, and everybody came together. President Trump immediately had people in his office.”

“We were communicating. Secretary Duffy and the FAA took immediate actions that they had put in place to assure everybody was safe… This is what President Trump does. He puts leaders in place, and he allows them to lead,” he said, signing off.