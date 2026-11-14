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‘You live next to a Karen’: Woman sneaks around to blast neighbor’s dog with an air horn. Then one thing leaves her cornered
By Morning Honey Staff,2 days ago
A Georgia woman captured a disturbing incident on camera, showing her new neighbor harassing her dog shortly after she moved in.
Dog owner Lauren Eckhoff recorded a video that shows her neighbor blasting an air horn at her pet dog to startle the pooch.
The video went viral on social media, with viewers supporting Eckhoff’s decision to seek a temporary restraining order against her neighbor.
Georgia woman captures her neighbor on camera harassing her pet
The video shared by a Georgia woman named Lauren Eckhoff on her Instagram account shows her neighbor harassing her pet with an air horn.
In the video, Eckhoff can be seen standing with her dog in the shared yard of her townhome when a woman appears with an air horn and blows it to startle her dog.
The woman initially peeked around the corner of her townhome before appearing fully in view, barefoot and wearing a bathrobe. She appeared unaware that Eckhoff was recording her.
The woman stepped fully into view and blew the air horn twice, startling the leashed dog. That’s when Eckhoff told her, “Smile for the camera,” prompting the woman to retreat.
Eckhoff then asked her sarcastically to “Keep it up,” to which the woman responded, “I will.” The video was then shared with the onscreen caption saying, “POV: You live next to a Karen.”
Eckhoff shared the video on November 5, stating that the incident took place at 6:40 a.m. that morning.
Netizens react to Lauren Eckhoff’s viral clip
After Lauren Eckhoff shared the video online, it gained traction on social media, garnering more than a million views and prompting viewers to express their frustration with the neighbor in the comments.
She then told her supporters in the comments that she has filed for a temporary restraining order against her neighbor, adding that the woman “is digging her own hole.”
In the comments, some viewers asked, “Is this a joke? How miserable does someone have to be?” while others expressed concern for the dog.
Expressing concern that the air horn might hurt the dog’s ears, one user wrote, “Is this not harassment? I’d file a complaint.”
Some users also chimed in, saying, “How is this not embarrassing? Like I’d be so embarrassed to act this way.”
However, not everyone in the comments seemed to support Eckhoff. Some of the users wondered whether she was failing to clean up after her dog.
The proud pet owner denied the speculation and described her dog as “the sweetest little girl” who “loves everyone.”