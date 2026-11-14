Sean Duffy speaks during a briefing on the nationwide FAA ground stop. BY: MEGA

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told the media that the nationwide FAA ground stop was lifted after a telecom outage. Earlier, the FAA halted departures nationwide after communications issues affected air traffic operations.

Duffy says Trump is ‘fully engaged’ during FAA outage briefing

Markwayne Mullin was among the officials Duffy said had discussed the FAA outage with President Trump. BY: MEGA

During a media briefing, Duffy was asked about President Donald Trump’s involvement. The reporter asked, “You say this is a priority for President Trump. Why have we not heard from him at all on this issue since it happened?”

“The two of us have talked to him,” Duffy said, talking about himself and DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

‘I don’t run the president’s comms,’ Duffy tells reporters

Zacharia’s comments about the vacant role resurfaced amid questions about White House communications. BY: MEGA

When the reporter asked Duffy about why the American people have not heard from the U.S. President, he responded, “He knows; he is fully engaged.”

“Markwayne and I were in the Oval with him…He loves aviation. He loves the airspace, which is why he has been so engaged on this. He understands it very well,” the Transportation Secretary continued.

He then told the reporters, “I don’t run the president’s comms.”

Zacharia references still-vacant press secretary post in online exchange

Katie Zacharia referenced the still-vacant role in a recent social media exchange. BY: MEGA

In a thread when arguing with a social media commenter on X, Katie Zacharia recently wrote, “I hear the Press Secretary job is still vacant. Maybe go for that and fight for the country?”

Zacharia also shared a cryptic post about “cruelty and betrayal” nearly a month after her departure. Her tenure as White House press secretary lasted just five days.

Zacharia’s interview on Sean Hannity‘s show in October drew intense scrutiny over her legal credentials and conduct during news briefings and interviews. She announced her departure from the Press Secretary role shortly afterward.

After Zacharia’s departure, Trump also proposed UFC Chief Dana White for the role. He later clarified that it was only a joke. “I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent fighter and warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States,” Trump wrote on Truth Social last week.

“I will tell you, I was only kidding, but Dana loves the idea. And there’s only one Dana. He’s great. But it was just a little fun,” he told the reporters later.

Former Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Fox News move

Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt recently announced her move to Fox News. BY: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt filled the role before Zacharia. She was the youngest person ever to hold the press secretary post at the White House. Leavitt announced her exit earlier this year, shortly after welcoming her second child in May.

Leavitt announced that she had joined Fox News. “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue appearing on FOX News Channel as an official member of the extraordinary team at FOX News Media,” Leavitt said, sharing her career update.

Announcing her departure from the role, Leavitt wrote in a post, “Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime.”