Melanie Mathews and LaToya Harris-Mathews said the incident left them traumatized. By: @KPRC 2 CLICK2HOUSTON/YOUTUBE

A Houston couple says a Becks Prime employee wrote the N-word in red ink on the back of their receipt, then appeared to laugh when they asked him about it.

Melanie Mathews and LaToya Harris-Mathews said the incident took place at the chain’s Meyerland restaurant on August 16. The company has since confirmed it fired two employees.

A burger stop after a birthday gift run

The women described Becks Prime as one of their regular restaurants. By: @KPRC 2 CLICK2HOUSTON/YOUTUBE

The women had spent the day shopping for a birthday present when they pulled into Becks Prime, a restaurant they describe as one of their regular spots.

They ordered, found a seat, and LaToya turned over her receipt, where the slur was written across the back. Melanie was still eating when LaToya looked up at her and froze.

LaToya said: “It was very traumatizing for me. I cried all the way home.” They then confronted the employee who wrote it, and he laughed and said, “This is just something we do in the kitchen.”

The couple shared their account in an interview with KPRC 2 News published November 11. Their attorney said legal action may follow.

Melanie and LaToya said no other Black diners were inside at the time. That left them wondering whether the same word had reached other customers’ receipts before theirs. Melanie said stories like this surfaced constantly, and that neither of them ever expected to become part of one.

Two employees fired

Becks Prime confirmed it fired the responsible employee that evening. By: @KPRC 2 CLICK2HOUSTON/YOUTUBE

A Becks Prime spokesperson said the company was disturbed by what the couple went through and does not tolerate discriminatory language or conduct.

“We acted immediately upon learning what happened. The employee responsible was terminated that evening. That same night, we called to apologize for the employee’s behavior and let them know the employee was no longer part of the organization,” the spokesperson said.

“After an extensive internal review, a second employee was also terminated,” the statement went on. “Since 1985, we have built Becks Prime on hospitality, respect, and kindness on both sides of the counter. We will continue working with our teams to uphold that standard.”

A call within 15 minutes, with flowers and gift cards on offer

Becks Prime opened its first restaurant on Houston’s Kirby Drive in 1985. By: @BECKSPRIME/INSTAGRAM

Becks Prime said it phoned the couple that night to apologize. LaToya said the call came within 15 minutes of their leaving the restaurant and included an offer of gift cards and flowers.

“You think flowers and a gift card is gonna — I didn’t ask for a gift. I was paying. I’d already paid for my food,” LaToya said. “I think that they need to give a training class at your establishment to your whole entire company on how you handle customers.”

“This is something you should never allow to happen in any place….This is not how you treat customers that are long-time customers that come here and patronize your business.”

A civil rights attorney takes the case

The company offered flowers and gift cards following the receipt incident. By: @BECKSPRIME/INSTAGRAM

The couple hired Courtney Vincent of Vincent Law PLLC, who said Becks Prime’s response fell short and that the company moved quickly to limit its legal exposure.

“What I have seen is that they have tried to mitigate their damages extensively,” Vincent said. “Here we are in 2026, and the worst of the worst of the racial epithets is handed over to the Mathews.”