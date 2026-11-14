‘I needed to be beaten’: Chilling final moments of teacher found dead in shallow grave as suspect’s phone reveals disturbing videos

Dwain Hall faces murder and kidnapping charges. BY: UNSPLASH

A British piano tutor’s final moments before her death in Florida have emerged in court proceedings, where prosecutors described videos and disturbing images recovered from the phone of the man accused of killing her.

Sonia Exelby, 32, was found buried in a shallow grave in Marion County in October 2025, days after traveling from the United Kingdom to meet Dwain Hall, now 54.

Hall has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Prosecutors are seeking to introduce material found on his phone as evidence, while his defense has challenged the relevance of some of the images.

Exelby traveled to Florida to meet Hall. BY: @SONIAEXELBY/FACEBOOK

Video showed Exelby discussing how she wanted to die

During a court hearing, prosecutors referred to a video recorded on Hall’s phone in which Exelby appeared with visible bruises.

In footage described in reporting on the proceedings, Hall asked her how she wanted to die, to which Exelby eventually replied, “Be stabbed!”

She also said, “I am an awful person. I’ve crushed everyone who ever loved me.”

The recording reportedly showed Hall asking questions about her wishes shortly before her death, with Exelby saying, “I needed to be beaten and to suffer, because I’m such a piece of ****.”

The video was among other materials which investigators recovered from Hall’s phone.

Exelby was a 32-year-old piano teacher from Portsmouth, UK. BY: @SONIAEXELBY/FACEBOOK

Prosecutors said some of the images which depicted sexual assault, torture and other sadistic acts were traced through Hall’s search history.

Defense challenges evidence prosecutors want to show jurors

Hall’s attorney, Junior Barrett, argued that the graphic images were not relevant to the allegations in the case.

“None of these photographs are consistent with what occurred in this case,” he told the court while also arguing that Hall did not appear in the images.

The judge, Timothy McCourt, questioned whether some of the material could be relevant when considered alongside the video of Exelby.

The hearing took place on November 3, ahead of jury selection scheduled for November 16.

Exelby connected with Hall through an online adult website. BY: @SONIAEXELBY/FACEBOOK

Prosecutor Amy Beth Berndt said the state was not extending a plea offer, at the request of Exelby’s family.

How investigators linked Hall to Exelby’s death

Investigators said Exelby traveled to Florida after connecting with Hall through an adult website.

According to an arrest affidavit, Hall admitted picking Exelby up at Gainesville Airport and discussing bondage with her.

Authorities found Exelby’s remains in Marion Oaks, while phone data placed Hall in the area where the body was later discovered.

Hall’s attorney challenged the admissibility of some of the material recovered from his phone. BY: UNSPLASH

The medical examiner determined that Exelby had suffered four stab wounds.