Jo Whiley says handwritten Russell Brand note still ‘makes me shudder’ as she prepares to burn it

Jo Whiley met Russell Brand during her radio days in London. BY: MEGA

Radio presenter Jo Whiley opened up about a handwritten note she once got from Russell Brand. Whiley said that the note still makes her “shudder” and that she intends to burn it.

Radio presenter recalls message Brand left in her signed show book

Russell Brand was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison. BY: MEGA

Brand was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison following his conviction for s***** offenses. Whiley recalled meeting the comedian during her BBC Radio days.

Whiley told her fellow host Zoe Ball, on their “Dig It” podcast, “There seems to have been, since then, this lament from women. I’ve just seen it over and over again. I cried. It’s for every woman who’s ever been at the hands of somebody who’s abused them, whether s***** or otherwise.”

Addressing the Russell Brand note, the radio presenter recalled, “I’ve got a show book. People sign my book when they come on the show, and I’ve got Russell’s signature.”

Whiley says Brand’s message has been ‘burning a hole’ in her bookshelf

Jo Whiley said that the note Russell Brand wrote still makes her ‘shudder’ BY: MEGA

“It’s got the word…He just refers to me as a M***, and I feel like I keep looking at the bookshelf. It’s like it’s burning a hole in my bookshelf at the moment,” Whiley said on the podcast.

The 61-year-old broadcaster added that she plans to burn the note. “I’m sitting in the living room like those words are there. I’m going to have to tear the page out and burn it.”

“I really am, because it just makes me shudder, but that was what you expected, I think, when you met him,” she added.

Brand faces prison sentence for offenses dating back to 1999

Russell Brand was sentenced on Monday, November 9. BY: MEGA

Russell Brand was sentenced on Monday, November 9, to more than 10 years in prison for r***** one woman and sexually assaulting three others between 2004 and 2009.

The judge, Justice Bennathan, sentenced Brand, reportedly calling out the comedian-actor for displaying a “casual, arrogant disregard of any woman’s right to say no.”

“About 20 years ago, Russell Brand, you were becoming famous. You were clever – and in many people’s eyes, funny and charismatic. You had also become a s***** predator,” the judge said.

Former girlfriend Jemima Goldsmith alleges ‘violence’ and ‘coercive control’ after conviction

Russell Brand received a prison sentence at Southwark Crown Court in London. BY: MEGA

Brand received a prison sentence at Southwark Crown Court in London for s***** assault relating to incidents between 1999 and 2009.

After the 51-year-old comedian’s conviction, his former girlfriend Jemima Goldsmith has accused Brand of “violence” and “coercive control” in a social media post.

Goldsmith, who dated Brand from 2013 to 2014, alleged in her X post, “I have had my own personal experience of his violence, coercive control and abuse.”

Goldsmith mentioned in her post that she has not spoken to Brand since their relationship ended. “I am glad and relieved that Russell Brand has finally faced justice,” she concluded.