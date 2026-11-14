A TikTok user posted a video of police officers stopping her friend while walking her dog. BY: UNSPLASH

A late-night dog walk in Manhattan’s Murray Hill neighborhood turned into a confrontation with two police officers when they stopped a woman crossing the street with her leashed dog.

A 16-minute TikTok video of the encounter showed the woman repeatedly questioning why the officers had stopped her as they demanded her identification and threatened to arrest her.

The footage was shared by TikTok user Nuyoricannomad, who said the incident happened at around 3 a.m.

The woman was stopped while she was crossing the street with her leashed dog at 3 a.m. BY: UNSPLASH

The video does not show what happened before the officers approached the woman, leaving the circumstances leading to the stop unclear.

Officers reportedly grabbed the woman’s arm and dog leash

The two officers told her friends to step back and asked the woman for identification. BY: UNSPLASH

During the confrontation, one officer appeared to grab the woman’s arm and take the leash from her before asking her to identify herself.

Her friends, including TikTok user Nuyoricannomad, challenged the officers and argued that she had not broken any laws.

The woman maintained that she had crossed the street at a crosswalk while the pedestrian signal was green.

However, one officer insisted that she get back onto the sidewalk, saying, “All we ask is that you get on the sidewalk,” before accusing her of “dancing” in the street.

She denied the allegation by saying she had undergone surgery on her foot before asking, “What’s your problem? Why are you so mean?”

The situation escalated when one of her friends said he would call 911, to which one of the officers responded, “We are the 911.”

The officer then allegedly threatened to arrest the woman if she refused to provide identification. Her friends were also instructed to move away from the encounter.

“I don’t want to cause any trouble. I don’t have a criminal record. I’m a nurse!” the woman replied.

She repeatedly told the officer not to touch her and claimed he was hurting her while holding her arm.

Meanwhile, another friend spoke with a 911 operator in the background and requested that a supervisor come to the scene.

Supervisor reportedly arrived as the confrontation continued

Jaywalking in New York was made illegal back in 1958. BY: UNSPLASH

When the supervisor arrived, he allegedly instructed the officers to continue their investigation, while the person filming and another friend were told to stand back

The footage did not establish what offense the officers believed the woman had committed.

It also did not confirm whether she was ultimately arrested or received a ticket or summons.

One of her friends later described the encounter, saying, “We were just out walking her dog and chatting, and these guys decided to pull over and harass her. […] They’re trying to write a ticket.”

Nuyoricannomad also questioned the officers’ actions, adding, “They’re writing a woman a ticket for walking her dog. That is crazy.”

New York’s jaywalking laws have changed

Jaywalking refers to crossing a street by violating pedestrian traffic regulations. By: UNSPLASH

Jaywalking was decriminalized under Local Law 98 of 2024, which took effect in June 2025.

Before the change, jaywalking was illegal and could carry fines of up to $250.

New York also requires dogs to remain leashed in public spaces, except in designated off-leash areas. Their leashes must not exceed six feet.