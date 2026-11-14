Content creator Selah Molden received a fake call from someone using her sister's phone ID. BY: UNSPLASH

An Oregon woman was left shaken after answering a call that appeared to come from her sister, only to hear the voice of an unfamiliar man.

Content creator Selah Molden shared her experience on social media, saying, “I have to share this freaking experience I just had, because I’m literally, like, on the verge of tears.”

The caller ID displayed her sister’s name, phone number and childhood photograph.

Molden later confirmed that her sister was safe and had not placed the call.

Molden initially thought it was her sister’s boyfriend Darius on the line. BY: UNSPLASH

The call appeared to come from her sister

Molden said she answered because the call showed her sister’s contact details and photograph.

She initially thought the unfamiliar voice might belong to her sister’s boyfriend, Darius, but soon realized it wasn’t him either.

The man repeatedly said “hello” when Molden responded, and she also heard heavy breathing on the other end. Molden initially feared someone had taken her sister’s phone or that her sibling was in danger.

“My first thought immediately goes to somebody, like, a man has my sister’s phone. So, like, what the f***? Is she in danger?” Molden recalled.

The caller hung up when Molden started recording the call. BY: UNSPLASH

Molden, who was familiar with being stalked, decided to use her phone’s call-recording feature.

She believed her sister or Darius would have no reason to object to the conversation being recorded.

The caller hung up after the recording announcement

When Molden activated the feature, her phone announced that the call was being recorded. She said she had not realized the device would notify the other person, but the caller disconnected the line within moments of activation.

Molden contacted her mother afterward, saying she feared a man had her sister’s phone.

She also checked her call history later and found two more calls listed under her sister’s number. However, her sister said she had not called at 7 a.m.

Molden later confirmed that her sister was safe.

Molden checked in with her family to ensure the safety of her sister. BY: UNSPLASH

“And lo and behold, it’s fine, my sister’s all safe and alright,” she said.

What is caller ID spoofing?

Molden raised the possibility that the incident involved spoofing.

Caller ID spoofing allows someone to manipulate the name or number displayed on a recipient’s phone, making a call appear to come from someone else.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says scammers can use technology to fake caller ID information, including a number belonging to someone the recipient knows.

The incident did not establish who made the call or how the caller obtained the information displayed on Molden’s phone.

She also voiced concern about artificial intelligence and deepfakes making scams more convincing.

Molden warned viewers to be wary of callers using deepfakes. BY: UNSPLASH

Molden said she had taken precautions and advised her viewers to be wary of such scams.

“If this has happened to you, do not answer. They don’t have your sister. They don’t have your mom. It’s all a ruse, and they’re just trying to get your information,” she said.