Meghan Markle leaned on Doria Ragland amid her father's arrest. By: MEGA

Meghan Markle is leaning on her mother, Doria Ragland, for emotional support after the allegations against her estranged father.

The Duchess of Sussex has remained in close contact with Ragland as federal investigators pursue the case against Thomas.

Meghan Markle connects with her mother amid family turmoil

Doria Ragland is supporting Meghan Markle through the family crisis. By: MEGA

Meghan has reportedly been heartbroken by the situation and is relying on her mother for comfort amid the turmoil.

“Meghan and her mother are very close,” an insider said. “They’re supporting each other.” Meghan misses having her mother nearby; her mother is now 70 and lives in Los Angeles.

“She misses her mom since moving to England, and this makes her miss her even more,” the source said. “They’ve been speaking a lot. Being able to talk to her mom helps, even though she wishes they could be together.”

Meghan Markle has been disturbed since the allegations about her father surfaced. By: MEGA

Moreover, Ragland has helped federal investigators with their inquiries. Authorities reportedly showed her redacted versions of suspected child sexual abuse images, and she helped identify her former husband as the man depicted.

Meghan, meanwhile, remains prepared to cooperate with authorities, according to a source close to her.

The family also has plans to spend Thanksgiving in the U.K. and hopes to celebrate Christmas at their new home, with Ragland expected to join them.

Meghan Markle is ‘deeply distressed’ after the allegations against her father

Meghan Markle recalled receiving troubling allegations about her father in 2019. By: MEGA

The latest developments come weeks after Meghan publicly addressed the allegations against her father. She stated she was “deeply distressed” by the revelations.

“My thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed,” she said. She also said she learned of troubling allegations against Thomas in 2019 after receiving a letter sent to London’s Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection.

Meghan said authorities had assured her that they were investigating the claims. However, the Metropolitan Police later confirmed that it passed the letter to the Sussexes’ office but did not share its contents with other law enforcement agencies.

Meghan Markle is focused on protecting her children. By: MEGA

Meanwhile, Thomas, 82, has denied the allegations, but his legal troubles only increased after federal authorities charged him in connection with alleged child sexual abuse material found in two Los Angeles-area storage units.

As the investigation continues, Meghan remains focused on protecting Archie and Lilibet from the painful family situation.