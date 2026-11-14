Ciro Stephen Tomlian, 19, was arrested after an altercation at UT Tyler. By: @FRONTLINESTPUSA/X

A 19-year-old Texas man was arrested on Tuesday, November 10, at the University of Texas at Tyler after video showed a prop cane swung at attendees of a Turning Point USA event on campus.

Ciro Stephen Tomlian, of Jacksonville, is a former UT Tyler student and faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault causing bodily injury.

Turning Point USA posted the footage on social media.

Video shows the incident

UT Tyler confirmed Tomlian was not enrolled when the incident occurred. By: @FRONTLINESTPUSA/X

The incident unfolded during a Pick Up the Mic event hosted by the campus chapter of Turning Point USA. In the footage, Tomlian approached the group’s tent wearing a cape and what appeared to be a wizard hat, and carrying a cane.

Tomlian pulled an American flag off the tent, tossed it to the ground, and told organizers, “y’all don’t deserve this.”

Attendees then confronted Tomlian, who shouted profanity, called the group fascists, and drew the cane back to swing.

A school official rushed in to break up the scuffle, and a UT Tyler police officer arrived next, took the cane, and handcuffed Tomlian.

Someone nearby yelled, “That’s assault,” as the officer made the arrest. As they led Tomlian away, the video captured the words “I apologize, officer.”

Video showed Tomlian pulling an American flag from the group’s tent. By: @FRONTLINESTPUSA/X

UT Tyler said three people were assaulted. Frontlines TPUSA named a field representative and two students as the targets.

Smith County Jail records list Wednesday, November 11, as the arrest date, a day after officers handcuffed Tomlian on campus. Texas law treats an assault as aggravated when it involves a deadly weapon or serious bodily injury.

Aggravated assault is generally a second-degree felony, punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Most other assault charges in Texas are misdemeanors unless the victim falls into a protected category.

UT Tyler says suspect is not enrolled

UT Tyler approved its Turning Point USA chapter in October 2025. By: UNSPLASH

Beverley Golden, UT Tyler’s associate vice president, said Tomlian is not currently enrolled and now has a criminal trespass warning for the university.

President Julie Philley told the campus community that police responded immediately and that violence “will not be tolerated at this university.”

Chapter formed after Kirk’s assassination

Charlie Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012. By: MEGA

The UT Tyler chapter of Turning Point USA applied for registration on September 19, 2025, and the university approved it on October 9. UT Tyler officials said the school worked with students to facilitate the process.

The timing followed the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University that September.

The chapter held a table event on October 14, 2025, on what would have been Kirk’s 32nd birthday.