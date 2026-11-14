Users online called Lang out for mistaking the cat event for a grooming event. By: MEGA and @SEAMEOWCON/INSTAGRAM

Jake Lang walked up to the entrance of Seattle’s Sea-Meow Convention on Sunday, November 8, convinced he had found a furry event aimed at children. A staff member corrected his misconception, revealing it’s a convention for cats.

Lang, a far-right activist who received clemency for his role in the January 6 Capitol attack, filmed the encounter and posted it online. The clip spread quickly, and the event’s organizers responded with their own statement.

Greeters in cat suits set him off

The convention held a costume competition. By: @SEAMEOWCON/INSTAGRAM

Two greeters at the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall wore full-body cat costumes, and Lang treated them as proof. Others near the doors wore cat ears and cat-themed outfits.

He pointed at one greeter and told his camera the outfits were sexualized images designed to groom children. “You guys are indoctrinating the youth with homosexual and transsexual ideas. This furry stuff is not for children.”

Lang added that they were “sexualizing children,” adding, “They’re trying to bring some type of soft p***. This is soft p*** that they’re inviting children to come into. What are you guys doing here?”

Users on X called him out

The convention offered workshops covering feline behavior, care and rescue. By: @SEAMEOWCON/INSTAGRAM

Lang uploaded clips to several social media sites. His X caption read, “We just BUSTED UP a digesting “Sea-Meow” FURRY CONVENTION in Seattle that was TARGETED FOR CHILDREN.”

“These sick Democrats are GROOMING & SEXUALIZING CHILDREN!!!! (Hundreds of kids were present!).”

Readers attached a Community Note describing Sea-Meow as an all-ages cat lovers festival with talks on feline care and family activities. The note said it wasn’t a furry convention.

People even brought up past reports of him interacting with a 15-year-old, calling out his hypocritical stance on children’s safety.

What Sea-Meow had on the schedule

Local animal rescues brought adoptable kittens to the convention’s Kitten Alley. By: UNSPLASH

The festival ran November 7 and 8 with more than 100 vendors and cat-themed merchandise. Local rescues brought kittens to a meeting area, and several speakers headlined the event.

Organizers earmarked 15% of ticket proceeds for kitten adoption partners, including Seattle Animal Shelter, Seattle Humane, the Alley Cat Project and Feral Care, which focused on cats hard to place through traditional adoptions.

The event’s statements

The 2026 gathering marked the convention’s fourth annual edition. By: @SEAMEOWCON/INSTAGRAM

Sea-Meow said staff initially had no idea why Lang was shouting outside. “We honestly were quite confused when he showed up, shouting outside of the even. We did not know who the group was or why they showed up.”

“We had just finished a cat-themed costume contest, and they were shouting at a few people dressed in cat fur suits,” the Sea-Meow statement said.

Organizers called the activist out, saying he was “barking up the wrong tree.” It further added, “So either Jake Lang’s team did not bother to research, or he is just a grifter LARPing as a conservative activist.

“If Jake Lang is really a Christian man, then he should apologize for his mistakes. Apologize for shouting profanity in front of a family-friendly event with children.”