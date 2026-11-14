Police arrested John-Michael Dooley for leaving his daughter outside Target at 1 a.m. BY: UNSPLASH

A South Carolina father was arrested after he left his six-year-old daughter asleep outside a Target store so she could hold his place in line for a Pokémon trading card release.

Witnesses said he gave her a pillow and blanket before leaving her alone for about an hour.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. after customers reported an unattended child.

John-Michael Dooley was arrested after the incident at the Target in Charleston’s West Ashley neighborhood. Police found the girl unharmed and placed her in emergency protective custody.

Dooley left his six-year-old daughter with a blanket and a pillow outside Target. BY: UNSPLASH

Father allegedly left daughter in line and went home

Customers had gathered outside the store overnight for the release of a new Pokémon trading card set.

Witnesses told officers that sometime after 1 a.m., Dooley gave his daughter a pillow and blanket and left her asleep in line.

After about an hour passed without his return, concerned customers contacted the police.

Dooley later returned to Target, where witnesses identified him to officers, leading to his arrest.

During questioning, he admitted to going home and leaving his daughter at the store to hold his place in line.

Police arrived at the scene after witnesses rang them at night. BY: UNSPLASH

Dooley’s bond was set at $40,000 following his arrest and his initial court appearance is scheduled for December 18, 2026. He has subsequently been released from custody.

What happened to the child after the police arrived?

The South Carolina Department of Social Services took her into emergency protective custody after officers responded.

Dooley was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.

According to South Carolina law, unlawful conduct toward a child includes placing a child at unreasonable risk of harm affecting their safety, physical or mental health.

The statute also covers willful abandonment of a child.

The offense is classified as a felony and is punishable upon conviction by a fine, up to 10 years in prison or both.

Dooley’s bond was set at $40,000. BY: UNSPLASH

A Target spokesperson said (on background) that the store was closed at the time and that the company would cooperate with law enforcement.

What Pokémon card release drew customers to Target?

The crowd had assembled for a new expansion of the Pokémon Trading Card Game, identified as the “Mega Evolution — Delta Reign” set, which went on sale Friday, November 6.

The set includes 14 illustration rare Pokémon, 17 ultra rare Pokémon and Trainer cards, and six special illustration rare Pokémon and Supporter cards.

Dooley reportedly wanted his daughter to hold his place in line to buy Pokemon cards. BY: UNSPLASH

Pokémon began as a Japanese video game franchise and expanded into television, films, and a collectible trading card game.