Mohamed Hadid sparks controversy for criticizing Ken Eurich-Bella Hadid comparison. By: MEGA

Bella Hadid’s father, Mohamed Hadid, has found himself at the center of a social media controversy after taking his supermodel daughter’s side.

The 78-year-old real estate developer came across influencer Ken Eurich’s video, in which she compared herself to the supermodel.

However, unimpressed by the comparison, the model’s father called Eurich a wannabe version of his daughter, leading to severe backlash.

Mohamed Hadid unimpressed with Ken Eurich’s comparison to Bella Hadid

Mohamed Hadid expressed his disappointment in Ken Eurich. By: MEGA

Mohamed Hadid has expressed his displeasure after influencer Ken Eurich compared herself to his daughter, supermodel Bella Hadid.

The whole controversy began after InStyle shared a video of Eurich walking through its cafeteria as part of its “The Intern” series.

In the video, Eurich can be heard using an audio clip of the supermodel introducing herself, saying, “So my name, my name is Bella Hadid.”

While the video gained traction and received positive comments from fans, the 78-year-old real estate developer wasn’t quite impressed.

Ken Eurich sparks comparison with Bella Hadid. By: MEGA

He left several comments under the magazine’s video, making it clear that he did not agree with people comparing Eurich to his daughter.

The 78-year-old wrote, “No, you are not,” before adding, “This is not Bella just want to be. Shame on you.” He also reportedly called Eurich a “wannabe.”

Despite the similarities between the two women’s platinum blonde hairstyles, Bella Hadid’s father made his feelings clearer.

InStyle blocked Mohamed Hadid after controversy

InStyle blocks Bella Hadid’s father. By: MEGA

Meanwhile, as Mohamed Hadid’s remarks in InStyle‘s comments gained traction, the magazine responded by revealing that it had blocked him on its TikTok account.

InStyle made its decision public in the comment section, writing, “update: we’ve blocked Mo,” further making it clear that his comments would no longer be visible.

Several commentators attacked Bella Hadid’s father, stating, “take that phone away from Mo,” while others added, “IT’S A JOKE MO. CHILL.”

Bella Hadid sparks headlines with Nathan Lacy. By: MEGA

So far, neither the 78-year-old real estate developer nor the supermodel has addressed the controversy.

Meanwhile, Bella Hadid has been making headlines for her relationship with Nathan Lacy, a Colorado cowboy

A source close to Hadid revealed in July that there was no romance between her and Lacy, and that they were “just friends.”

However, she recently shared images of her and Lacy attending a Colorado Avalanche hockey game and described the evening as the “best night ever!”