Jessica Tarlov criticizes Democrats over failed Pete Hegseth impeachment vote. By: MEGA

Despite winning the midterm elections, the Democratic Party is facing criticism from one of its own liberal voices.

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov, a former strategist for the Democratic Party, recently condemned the party’s leadership.

On Thursday’s episode of her show, Tarlov called the Democrats’ handling of Pete Hegseth’s impeachment vote “embarrassing and bad.”

Jessica Tarlov addresses Pete Hegseth’s impeachment fumble

Jessica Tarlov criticizes Democrats after midterms. By: MEGA

During Thursday’s episode of Raging Moderate, alongside co-host Scott Galloway, Jessica Tarlov addressed the impeachment articles against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

According to reports, Rep. Thomas Massie reintroduced the articles of impeachment against Hegseth, expecting Democratic lawmakers to show up for the vote.

Massie’s articles of impeachment accused Hegseth of several violations, including conducting the war with Iran without congressional authorization.

However, 11 Democratic members failed to show up for the vote, prompting Tarlov to criticize the party’s leadership shortly after its midterm victory.

Thomas Massie reintroduced the impeachment articles against Pete Hegseth. By: MEGA

“This is embarrassing and bad, and should not have happened,” she said. “And Democratic leadership has not had a good enough answer as to how this was allowed to happen.”

On Tuesday, Republicans managed to block Massie’s impeachment articles against Hegseth in a 211-204 vote.

Responding to Tarlov’s remarks, Galloway said: “I felt like everything was turning up blue. Like I just got spoiled by all the momentum we had. And I thought, OK, occasionally you have to take an L.”

He added, “I feel as if yesterday was the first L we took when I found out that we didn’t have the votes, potentially because of some people who missed the vote.”

Tarlov explains why it’s a ‘bad look’ for the Democrats

Tarlov criticizes Democrats for missing the vote. By: MEGA

Reflecting on Scott Galloway’s remarks, Jessica Tarlov explained why it looks “bad” for the Democrats to have missed the vote.

She said it would have been more acceptable if Democratic leaders had said their work would begin in January, when the party takes control of Congress.

Instead, they began making promises about taking action but missed one of their first major opportunities to demonstrate leadership.

Tarlov explained, “But when you have Democratic social media accounts saying things like ‘impeach Hegseth now,’ and then your members, or just some of them, can’t get back from a cocktail party, it is a bad look.”

Jessica Tarlov believes Democrats will be more successful in the near future. By: MEGA

Despite her criticism, the Fox News host believes Democrats will be more successful tackling similar issues “piece by piece” come January.

“So that’s in general my take, and I agree with you that it doesn’t feel, after you have this blue tsunami and that big promises are made about action and also accountability, that you flub something like this,” she said.