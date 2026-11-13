Katie Zacharia targets disloyal people on Trump’s team in her latest post. BY: MEGA

In a latest social media post, former Press Secretary Katie Zacharia called out members of the Donald Trump administration she considers disloyal, saying they should be shown the door immediately.

The post starts with a shout-out to the newly appointed White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Katie Zacharia’s X post is part of a series of cryptic social media updates she has shared since leaving the White House. She served as White House Press Secretary for five days.

Zacharia warns of disloyal insiders

Katie Zacharia praised new Chief of Staff Stephen Miller in her post. BY: MEGA

“Stephen Miller is the strongest Chief of Staff choice President Trump could have made, bar none,” Zacharia wrote.

Without naming anyone or offering further details, she alleged that “the coordinated attacks on the people most loyal to the President are not organic. They are deliberate.”

Zacharia, who briefly served as White House press secretary in October, added, “There are still too many who are not loyal to the President or his agenda.”

She called for anyone working against Trump from within his team to be removed immediately. “They undermine, leak, and slow-walk. Anyone working against the President or his team should be shown the door—immediately.”

The timing of the former press secretary’s post has drawn attention. This week, she shared cryptic posts about “cruelty and betrayal” on her Instagram handle. The caption accompanying the video read, “Don’t let the world dim your light.”

Former aide questions timing of leaks after chief of staff replacement

Zacharia also addressed Susie Wiles’ departure leaks from the White House. BY: MEGA

The video shared by Zacharia featured a clip from Malibu Beach, accompanied by a voiceover that said, “There is something beautiful about people who have been through hell and still choose kindness.”

“They know what cruelty feels like, yet they refuse to pass it on. They’ve been betrayed, but still trust. They’ve been broken, but still love. Not because they’re naive, but because they made a choice,” the narrator says in the latter half of the video.

Zacharia has repeatedly addressed leaks and what she describes as fake news in her recent social media posts. In a previous social media post, after Susie Wiles’ departure from the White House, Zacharia took aim at those she accused of leaking fake news about her.

“I find it quite ironic that after Friday’s Chief of Staff change—Susie out, Miller in—the only thing these ‘anonymous White House sources’ can do is leak more fake news about me. Sad,” she wrote on X.

Former press secretary dismisses reports she wants old job back

Katie Zacharia slammed anonymous reports claiming she wants her job back. BY: MEGA

In a separate post, Katie Zacharia criticized anonymous sourcing in journalism and accused reporters of publishing unverified claims. She shared the post amid rumors that she was trying to get her previous role back.

“Claims that I’m trying to get my old job back as President Trump’s White House Press Secretary are utterly fake,” the 42-year-old wrote, dismissing the reports.

Ex-press secretary says it was an ‘honor’ to work for Trump

Zacharia thanked Donald Trump after her five-day stint as the White House Press Secretary. BY: MEGA

After her five-day stint as the White House Press Secretary ended, Zacharia summed up her experience in a social media post, writing, “President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man. I wish more Americans appreciated him.”

“No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to. It was an honor to work for him,” she added in her social media post.