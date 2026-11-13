Kellyanne Conway said that the GOP's midterm losses were partly due to ineffective campaign spending. BY: MEGA

Kellyanne Conway, a longtime Republican ally and former Trump campaign manager, criticized Republican spending on ads and campaigns during the 2026 midterms, saying, “We lit billions of dollars on fire.”

Fox News host questions GOP spending and strategy after midterms loss

Kellyanne Conway is a longtime Republican strategist and former Trump campaign manager. BY: MEGA

Conway appeared on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, where she discussed the GOP’s strategy and said ineffective campaign spending partly contributed to the midterm losses.

The discussion began with host Laura Ingraham criticizing the party’s approach to traditional media. “But to me, from the way our money was spent, Kellyanne, to the late buy of ads, to that failure to reach young people where they are on streams and streaming broadcasts and alternative broadcast websites,” Ingraham said.

The host added, “I think Republicans have a lot to answer for in the way they spent money and consultants raked in money. You can close it out.”

Former Trump adviser questions effectiveness of traditional campaign ads

Kellyanne Conway questioned Republican ad spending for the 2026 midterms. BY: MEGA

Conway, sharing her views on the show, said, “We should talk about it again and again because it won’t stop unless people recognize there’s never been cheaper, less expensive to reach a voter, Laura, and we never spent more money doing it.”

She went on to explain that while candidates may win or lose, consultants always come out ahead. “And you know, in this town, candidates often lose, but consultants always win. They skim 15, 20 percent off the top, quote, ‘legally,’” the longtime Trump ally said.

Conway points to changing media habits among voters

Kellyanne Conway said that nobody’s watching the TV ads, slamming the GOP’s strategy. BY: MEGA

She went on to explain that modern audiences need to be reached through more than traditional media. “But you’re not reaching people where they are. We have screens, social media, streaming.”

“Nobody’s home watching these TV ads. And by the way, we lit billions of dollars on fire,” Conway said on the show.

Addressing the potential backlash from repeatedly airing the same TV ads, she added, “And if you keep running that same ad in my living room, now I’m angry with you. You’re irritating me as if I didn’t hear you the first 50 times. So, there’s a lot to unpack there.”

Trump responds to GOP losses with social media posts and White House appearance

The GOP lost at the midterm elections. BY: MEGA

After the GOP’s midterm losses, including a historic Texas loss, on social media, Donald Trump shared several posts on social media. These included criticism of Fox News for its coverage of Democrats and a White House PSA reminding viewers that Trump is still president.

Beyond social media, the president attended an event in the new White House ballroom space, where he addressed construction workers and signed their hard hats.

The U.S. President continued to discuss the architectural details of the White House ballroom he wants, from the kitchen to the intricacies of the pillars to the chandeliers, saying, “It’ll be the most beautiful ballroom, I think, anywhere in the world.”