Trump said he would defeat Obama in a hypothetical presidential face-off. BY: MEGA

Donald Trump said he would easily win a hypothetical presidential face-off against former U.S. President Barack Obama during an interview with sports commentator Stephen A. Smith on his podcast, “Straight Shooter.”

During the interview held at the White House Roosevelt Room, Trump called Obama a “divider” and said he would defeat him in a hypothetical presidential race.

Trump says he would ‘easily’ defeat Obama in hypothetical race

President Donald Trump spoke during an interview with Stephen A. Smith at the White House. BY: MEGA

“Well, I got many more votes than he got, and I got many more votes in the states, and I have all of the state, you know, most of the state records in the big states. If you take a look at Texas, I have the all-time record; Florida, I have the all-time record,” Trump said, citing his previous wins.

“Yeah, I think I’d beat him easily. I think he’s highly overrated,” Trump said during the interview. He added, “I just think that’s just my opinion. I think he’s overrated. I didn’t think he was a good president. I thought he was a divider.”

The President then described himself as “a person that brings people together.” When asked how he brings people together, Trump responded, “Because our country is so successful.”

President repeats long-running ‘divider’ attacks on Obama’s legacy

Former President Barack Obama served two terms in the White House from 2009 to 2017. BY: MEGA

Just last month, Trump brought up Obama at a rally, calling him a “terrible president,” and adding, “I call him the divider-in-chief, right? He divided our country. Barack Hussein Obama said you’ll never have manufacturing in our country.”

Trump has previously used the label at rallies and forums. While criticizing Obama’s presidency at the American Business Forum in Miami last year, Trump said, “I watched him the other day, up talking, well, ‘Donald Trump is a mean person’.”

“He’s a mean person. He’s a divider. He’s a divider, Obama, Barack Hussein Obama. And by the way, ask him how he’s doing on his museum, library,” he added in his speech.

Remarks that echoed criticism Trump has made since his 2015 campaign

Trump has repeatedly described Obama as a “divider” in speeches, interviews and campaign appearances. BY: MEGA

Trump’s first term began in 2017 and ended in 2021. He returned to the White House in January 2025. Trump revived the “divider” criticism at a 2024 campaign rally in North Carolina.

“I’ve watched him campaign over the last couple of days. I watched him campaign. What a divider he is, right? What a divider he is. He divided this country. He couldn’t care less, he and his little group of people. He was terrible. But I’ve watched what he’s done,” Trump said, talking about Obama.

Trump has used the ‘divider’ label for more than a decade

Trump began his second, nonconsecutive term as president in January 2025. BY: MEGA

Obama served as the U.S. President for two terms from 2009 to 2017. During his 2015 presidential campaign, Trump cited political unrest and racial tensions in Baltimore, Maryland, Ferguson, Missouri, and St. Louis, Missouri.

“And I actually thought that President Obama, the one thing – he was inexperienced, he never produced a job, lots of other things – but I actually thought that he would be a great, a really great cheerleader for the country when he was elected. I thought that he would. And he’s really turned out to be a great divider as opposed to a great unifier,” Trump said in 2015.